Off-duty Erie officer convicted of all charges in fatal DUI

In March, an Erie police officer rejected a plea bargain in an off-duty fatal DUI because she did not believe she was the primary cause of the crash.

On Monday, a jury disagreed.

The officer, Cheryl A. Frey, is facing a mandatory minimum of three years in state prison after the jury of six women and six men found her guilty of all charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, in the February 2017 collision.

The jury also convicted Frey of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of DUI.

Frey, 47, did not respond to questions as she left the courtroom and her lawyer, Andrew Sisinni, said he had no comment. She will remain free on 10 percent of $30,000 bond while she awaits her Aug. 1 sentencing before Erie County Judge William R. Cunningham, who presided over the five-day trial.

The jurors reached their verdict, which was read at 2:45 p.m., after two hours of deliberation. They had to weigh conflicting versions of how the fatal crash happened.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office told jurors that Frey was drunk and driving northbound on Route 99 in McKean Township when her black Subaru Crosstrek crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a southbound Honda Civic, killing its driver.

The defense agreed that Frey was drunk during the collision on the early morning of Feb. 18, 2017. Her blood-alcohol content was 0.232 percent, or nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to information presented at the trial.

“She was wasted. We're not denying that,” Sisinni said during his closing argument Friday morning.

But Sisinni told jurors that the directions of the vehicles were reversed: that Frey was driving south and the driver of the Honda, 57-year-old Wade A. Schulze, was driving north.

“The southbound vehicle is not the at-fault vehicle here,” Sisinni said. “It's the northbound vehicle.”

Sisinni also told jurors that a third vehicle that became involved in the crash caused Schulze's death.

“He survives the first accident,” Sisinni said. “It was the second accident that killed him.”

Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said a “mountain of evidence” contradicted the defense's claims.

In his closing argument, Lightner pointed to physical evidence from the crash scene that, according to a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigator's testimony, showed that Frey's Subaru was headed north and “100 percent” in the southbound lane when it struck Schulze's vehicle just north of the intersection with Old Route 99.

The evidence from the crash also showed that the third vehicle that became involved in the collision struck Frey's vehicle, not Schulze's, according to the testimony.

Sisinni told jurors that Frey was targeted during the investigation of the crash because she was a police officer.

“They put their blinders on and went down the Cheryl Frey road,” Sisinni said. “There was a fatal collision involving a city of Erie lady cop.”

Lightner dismissed that claim.

“Do you think Pennsylvania State Police officers are going out and targeting other police officers?” Lightner asked the jury.

Frey, an Erie police officer since 2008, has been on unpaid suspension since she waived her preliminary hearing in the case a year ago.

Connie Cook, the city's human resources director, on Monday said the effective date and other details of Frey's termination are still being determined.

“We've never really had to do this before,” Cook said.

During the trial, Lightner presented surveillance video footage from inside two taverns — the St. Francis Ushers Club, on Route 99, and the Valley Inn, on Old Route 99 — that showed Frey consumed at least 13 drinks in the five hours before the crash.

And Lightner presented evidence gleaned from the “black box” of Frey's Subaru, which showed that she had completely or mostly floored her accelerator in the seconds before the crash and that she did not apply the brakes at all as her vehicle drifted to the left.

Frey took the stand on Friday but said she had no memory of the crash. She testified that her ex-boyfriend always drove her home after she had been drinking.

“I'm a city of Erie police officer. I don't drink and drive,” Frey said. “I pull people over for that.”

But on the night of the crash, the ex-boyfriend left Frey with the keys to her Subaru at the Valley Inn shortly before the crash, according to the surveillance video.

Frey pleaded guilty in August to a second-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle while DUI and a misdemeanor count of DUI. Six other charges were dropped as part of her plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office.

Those charges were reinstated after Frey withdrew her plea at what had been scheduled to be her sentencing hearing in March. Sisinni said Frey did not believe she was the “proximate cause” of the crash and that she felt Schulze, who had a BAC of 0.11 percent, played a significant role.