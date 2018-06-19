Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Dozens apply to build medical marijuana facilities in Westmoreland, Allegheny counties

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
REUTERS

Updated 1 hour ago

A new wave of companies are targeting locations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties for medical marijuana operations as Pennsylvania prepares to double the number of dispensaries and growers.

Companies filed 166 dispensary applications for the second phase of the state's medical marijuana program — 15 in Allegheny County and three in Westmoreland.

For grower/processor facilities, the state received 91 applications: eight in Allegheny, four in Westmoreland.

The state plans to grant 23 new dispensary permits and 13 for grower/processors.

Applications will be reviewed over the next few months, with permits awarded before the end of the year, according to the state health department.

So far, only the names of the companies and municipalities for proposed facilities have been made public. Full application details will be released once permits are selected, according to the health department.

The state last year awarded four dispensary permits for Allegheny County in the first phase of the program.

Only one — Solevo Wellness in Squirrel Hill — is up and running with product to sell, according to the health department.

Westmoreland County's sole permitted dispensary — Keystone Integrated Care in Greensburg — was delayed because the company could not afford to build the facility it proposed. Construction on a smaller building is expected to begin soon.

Allegheny County has one grower/processer facility — PurePenn, which is operational.

The full list of applicants can be found on the state's website . The list of local applicants is below:

Allegheny County, dispensary applications

• Maitri Medicinals, Collier

• Mission Pennsylvania IV, Pittsburgh

• Sunset Hills Medical, Gibsonia

• GTW3, Duquesne

• Health for Life Pennsylvania, Duquesne

• BAY, Pittsburgh

• CB Health Services, Pittsburgh

• Nature's Gift, Clinton

• CWAZ Industries, Pittsburgh

• RAMS Care, Pittsburgh

• Quaker State Wellness, Bethel Park

• Avita, Pittsburgh

• GPartners, Pittsburgh

• Holistic Pharma, Pittsburgh

• Quaker State Wellness, Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County, dispensary applications

• Cresco Yeltrah, New Stanton

• FarmaceuticalRX, New Stanton

• GTI Pennsylvania, Latrobe

Allegheny County, grower/processor applications

• Maitri Genetics, Pittsburgh

• Greenmart of Pennsylvania, Braddock

• Mission Pennsylvania III, Pittsburgh

• Phyto Care Labs, Pittsburgh

• Alternative Medicines Group LLC, Pittsburgh

• Keystone Integrated Care GP, Duquesne

• Pure Keystone, Duquesne

• Solomon Ventures, Duquesne

Westmoreland County, grower/processor applications

• Hippocratic Growth, Jeannette

• Newcine, Greensburg

• Urban River Growers, New Kensington

• PA Cannabis Group, Irwin

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me