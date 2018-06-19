Dozens apply to build medical marijuana facilities in Westmoreland, Allegheny counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new wave of companies are targeting locations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties for medical marijuana operations as Pennsylvania prepares to double the number of dispensaries and growers.

Companies filed 166 dispensary applications for the second phase of the state's medical marijuana program — 15 in Allegheny County and three in Westmoreland.

For grower/processor facilities, the state received 91 applications: eight in Allegheny, four in Westmoreland.

The state plans to grant 23 new dispensary permits and 13 for grower/processors.

Applications will be reviewed over the next few months, with permits awarded before the end of the year, according to the state health department.

So far, only the names of the companies and municipalities for proposed facilities have been made public. Full application details will be released once permits are selected, according to the health department.

The state last year awarded four dispensary permits for Allegheny County in the first phase of the program.

Only one — Solevo Wellness in Squirrel Hill — is up and running with product to sell, according to the health department.

Westmoreland County's sole permitted dispensary — Keystone Integrated Care in Greensburg — was delayed because the company could not afford to build the facility it proposed. Construction on a smaller building is expected to begin soon.

Allegheny County has one grower/processer facility — PurePenn, which is operational.

The full list of applicants can be found on the state's website . The list of local applicants is below:

Allegheny County, dispensary applications

• Maitri Medicinals, Collier

• Mission Pennsylvania IV, Pittsburgh

• Sunset Hills Medical, Gibsonia

• GTW3, Duquesne

• Health for Life Pennsylvania, Duquesne

• BAY, Pittsburgh

• CB Health Services, Pittsburgh

• Nature's Gift, Clinton

• CWAZ Industries, Pittsburgh

• RAMS Care, Pittsburgh

• Quaker State Wellness, Bethel Park

• Avita, Pittsburgh

• GPartners, Pittsburgh

• Holistic Pharma, Pittsburgh

• Quaker State Wellness, Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County, dispensary applications

• Cresco Yeltrah, New Stanton

• FarmaceuticalRX, New Stanton

• GTI Pennsylvania, Latrobe

Allegheny County, grower/processor applications

• Maitri Genetics, Pittsburgh

• Greenmart of Pennsylvania, Braddock

• Mission Pennsylvania III, Pittsburgh

• Phyto Care Labs, Pittsburgh

• Alternative Medicines Group LLC, Pittsburgh

• Keystone Integrated Care GP, Duquesne

• Pure Keystone, Duquesne

• Solomon Ventures, Duquesne

Westmoreland County, grower/processor applications

• Hippocratic Growth, Jeannette

• Newcine, Greensburg

• Urban River Growers, New Kensington

• PA Cannabis Group, Irwin

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.