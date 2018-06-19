Naked man hit by car after leading Cleveland police on car chase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man's high-speed chase with Cleveland police on Monday morning ended with him running naked down a highway and being hit by a minivan.

Fox News 8 in Cleveland reports authorities responded to drivers' calls of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 77 in Stark County.

Police from Stark and Summit counties said they began chasing a 2013 silver Kia Optima driven by 23-year-old Jovon Dawson, of University Heights, Ohio.

In an attempt to stop him, police said they put down spike strips. However, Dawson stopped his car before hitting them.

That's when the 23-year-old jumped out and began running naked down State Route 8.

Police said he crossed the northbound lanes and jumped over the center median and was struck by a passing car.

Dawson was transported to Akron General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries,

Fox 8 reports the Ohio State Highway Patrol said drug use is believed to be a factor in the incident.