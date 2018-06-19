Medical marijuana applicants target Allegheny, Westmoreland counties for new operations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Municipal leaders in Southwestern Pennsylvania say they'd welcome medical marijuana facilities into their communities — but they want to do their research first.

“I'm interested in the revenue, and the business that it could generate in the city,” Duquesne Mayor Nickole Nesby said.

Two dispensaries and three grower/processors applied to build facilities in Duquesne in phase two of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program. The state plans to grant 23 permits to dispensaries and 13 to growers by the end of the year, doubling the size of the Pennsylvania marijuana industry.

The state received 166 applications for dispensary permits and 91 applications for permits to run grower/processor operations. Of those, 30 were for proposed businesses in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

In Greensburg, city leaders are looking at the possibility of a second marijuana facility, but they're still waiting on the first.

Newcine LLC has applied to build a grower/processor facility in the city. Planning director Barbara Ciampini said she hasn't heard from the developers.

The state approved a Greensburg dispensary last year, but so far Keystone Integrated Care has yet to begin construction. It has been postponed multiple times, and officials haven't heard anything from its developers in more than a month.

“They've gone dark on the city of Greensburg,” she said. “It should have been up and running last year, and they've pushed and pushed and pushed.”

Despite the problems with Keystone Integrated Care, Ciampini said the city would welcome properly managed medical marijuana facilities.

“It's a whole new economy, so we have open eyes to it,” she said.

Duquesne could be particularly popular among developers because the state has labeled it a “financially distressed municipality,” which means applications to build there will be weighted more highly than those targeting more affluent areas, Nesby said.

She wants to make sure any facility is willing to give back to the city, which has seen virtually no substantial development in decades and where drug addiction is a major problem, she said.

“When we're talking about a billion-dollar industry possibly coming into Duquesne, the city needs to see some of that investment coming back into Duquesne,” she said.

She has been in touch with local elected officials in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal, to learn how it has impacted their communities.

“Most of the information I got out of it was very positive, revenue-wise, for the community,” she said.

But money isn't everything, and Nesby said she's looking for more research on the effect dispensaries have on communities.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.