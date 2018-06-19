Donations sought for victims of Winfied house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Butler County family is in need of help after a fire destroyed their Christmas Lane house last weekend.

Paul Brosenitsch and his wife Jenny of Windfield have seven children. The family is staying with relatives but they need clothing and financial help, relatives said Tuesday. Relatives said they have a GoFundMe account and they have signed up with a program that provides meals while they make plans for the future.

Paul Brosenitsch, a steelworker, was at home at the time of the June 17 fire in the township's Cabot section.

Firefighters said a dog and a cat died in the blaze.

“Despite their loss, Jenny Brosenitsch is still concerned about a vacation Bible school at nearby St. Joseph's Church where the family attends,” said Paul's cousin, Mary Pollice of Aspinwall. Clothing and shoes can be donated to St. Joseph Church, Cabot, for the seven children ages 1 to 16.The sizes range from 12 to 18 months, 3T shoe size and boys clothing sizes 5 or 6; size 6 shoes and 11 for another boy; size 7⁄ 8 clothing for two girls and shoe sizes 11 and 12; men's small clothing and shoe sizes 9.5 and 10 for one of the older youth; and women's x-small clothing or 00-0 and shoe size 6 for an older daughter, Pollice said.

The GoFundMe account can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/kwnumv-house-fire-campaign

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.