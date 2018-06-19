Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Police fatally shoot 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh 
Regional

Donations sought for victims of Winfied house fire

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
A Sunday fire destroyed the home of the 9-member Brosenitsch family at Cabot in Winfield Township.
Courtesy: Facebook
A Sunday fire destroyed the home of the 9-member Brosenitsch family at Cabot in Winfield Township.

Updated 11 hours ago

A Butler County family is in need of help after a fire destroyed their Christmas Lane house last weekend.

Paul Brosenitsch and his wife Jenny of Windfield have seven children. The family is staying with relatives but they need clothing and financial help, relatives said Tuesday. Relatives said they have a GoFundMe account and they have signed up with a program that provides meals while they make plans for the future.

Paul Brosenitsch, a steelworker, was at home at the time of the June 17 fire in the township's Cabot section.

Firefighters said a dog and a cat died in the blaze.

“Despite their loss, Jenny Brosenitsch is still concerned about a vacation Bible school at nearby St. Joseph's Church where the family attends,” said Paul's cousin, Mary Pollice of Aspinwall. Clothing and shoes can be donated to St. Joseph Church, Cabot, for the seven children ages 1 to 16.The sizes range from 12 to 18 months, 3T shoe size and boys clothing sizes 5 or 6; size 6 shoes and 11 for another boy; size 78 clothing for two girls and shoe sizes 11 and 12; men's small clothing and shoe sizes 9.5 and 10 for one of the older youth; and women's x-small clothing or 00-0 and shoe size 6 for an older daughter, Pollice said.

The GoFundMe account can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/kwnumv-house-fire-campaign

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me