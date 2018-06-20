Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Report: Seller's market unloading Pittsburgh area homes faster than usual

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Homes in the Greater Pittsburgh area are going from “for sale” to “sold” 23 percent faster than this time three years ago, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report.

Days-on-market in May was 64, while days-on-market in May 2015 was 83, according to the May National Housing Report .

Pittsburgh, thus, comes in slightly under the national average of homes being sold 28 percent faster than three years ago, despite rising interest rates, the report said.

The national report studies multiple listing service, or MLS, data from 54 metropolitan areas. Greater Pittsburgh includes Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Beaver counties.

Across the country, May home sales cooled, yet prices continued to rise. The increasingly low inventory resulted in the second-lowest number of days on the market in the 10-year history of the housing report.The report on the current seller's market in Greater Pittsburgh also noted:

• Home sales are down slightly in every county except Westmoreland, which is up by 6.6 percent;

• Median home sale prices are up in every county. The largest year-over-year increase was in Westmoreland County at 22 percent; and

• Days-on-market is down in Allegheny and Washington counties but up in Westmoreland and Beaver counties.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

