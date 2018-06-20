Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Two troopers fall through ceiling in struggle with suspect in Washington County

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Michael Cody Tatar
Michael Cody Tatar

Updated 7 hours ago

Two Pennsylvania state troopers were injured when they fell through a ceiling during a struggle with a man in Washington County, and a third was hospitalized in an earlier attempt to arrest the same suspect.

Michael Cody Tatar, 30, of Monongahela was arrested after a chase that began Friday at a Dairy Queen and ended at a home in New Eagle, according to court documents.

Tatar drove his daughter to the restaurant without a car seat.

Dairy Queen staff called police because Tatar was slurring his words, staggering, struggling to form sentences and falling asleep standing at the register.

Police arrived and tried to arrest Tatar for public drunkenness. Tatar fought back, according to an affidavit.

He fled the restaurant, slamming the door into a pursuing officer.

A trooper used his Taser, but Tatar kept fighting, police said.

Tatar grabbed the Taser out of the trooper's hands, kicking and punching the trooper, according to the affidavit.

He ran into oncoming traffic and jumped over an embankment, escaping and leaving his 4-year-old daughter behind.

One trooper was treated in the MonValley Hospital emergency room for an injured wrist and back.

Police tracked Tatar to his sister's home in New Eagle Friday night.

When they arrived Tatar fled to the attic, police said.

He refused several orders to come down, so two troopers went up to the attic to arrest him.

Tatar tried to fight the troopers, until all three of them broke through the ceiling into the room below, the affidavit said.

The troopers suffered several cuts and scrapes and had trouble breathing because they'd inhaled fiberglass insulation.

Tatar is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, escape, two counts of flight, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

He's being held at Washington County Jail on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Larry Hopkins is scheduled for June 28.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

