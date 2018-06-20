National Weather Service issues flash flood watch due to heavy rain
Updated 8 hours ago
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a flash flood watch that's in effect until 10 p.m.
It covers parts of southwest Pennsylvania, including Allegheny and Westmoreland counties; northern West Virginia and Garrett County in Maryland.
Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible in some areas, that could cause flash flooding of urban areas, small streams and roads, according to the weather service.
Landslides are also a concern.
A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
Around 2:30 p.m., Alcosan issued an advisory for combined sewage overflows. Residents should minimize contact with waterways.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.
