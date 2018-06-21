Fireflies begin lighting up the night in southwest Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We call them fireflies, but they aren't flies. We call them lightning bugs, but they're actually beetles.

No matter what they are called, Pennsylvania's state insect — which is actually a specific species, Photuris pennsylvanica — has the ability to transform an average summer night into a magical light show, filled with flashes of pale yellow as male fireflies signal to females waiting on trees and plants below.

Another species, the synchronous firefly, whose colonies are rare in the United States and are able to coordinate their flashing displays in near-unison, will be the focus of the PA Firefly Festival, set for Saturday in Kellettville, near Tionesta.

But you don't have to go all the way to the Allegheny National Forest to see a beautiful firefly-powered light display. As long as there isn't too much light pollution, the average Pennsylvania backyard is a great place to check out some of the roughly 30 firefly species found in the southwest part of the state.

Michael Skvarla, insect identifier and extension educator at Penn State University, said the various species can be tough to distinguish by their appearance, but their flashing patterns give them away.

“The species most people are probably familiar with is Photinus pyralis, or the ‘big dipper firefly,' which creates a ‘J'-shaped flash and is common in lawns and fields,” Skvarla said.

Southwestern Pennsylvania also has a few diurnal species that do not produce light at all, including black fireflies, winter fireflies and a species identified as Pyropyga decipiens.

“Both black and winter fireflies are found during the day in open woodlands, often on trees, with black fireflies present from May through July or August, and winter fireflies present year-round,” Skvarla said.

Big dipper fireflies can be seen at dusk for about 45 minutes as the sun is going down, Skvarla said.

“Other species continue to flash throughout the night and some require complete darkness,” he said. “If you're in good firefly habitat, you may be able to see a number of species come in and out over the course of the night.”

Residents can also do a number of things to create good firefly habitat, Skvarla said. Some of those include:

• Reducing artificial light sources — “Artificial lights, especially in rural areas, can create enough light that the fireflies mistakenly think it is still dusk and don't flash,” Skvarla said. “That reduces mating and eventually can eliminate a species from an area.”

• Leaving fallen logs and branches in forested areas — “Firefly larvae are predators that crawl through leaf litter and under rocks and logs, hunting other insects,” Skvarla said. “Even something as simple as leaving some leaf litter around the base of trees in an otherwise manicured lawn can create a small oasis of habitat.”

• Avoiding the use of lawn chemicals, particularly broad-spectrum insecticides, which not only kill fireflies and their larvae, but also kill the insects that the larvae feed on.

For those interested in learning more about fireflies, including identifying them by their flash patterns, Skvarla recommended “Fireflies, Glow-worms, and Lightning Bugs,” by naturalist Lynn Faust, a comprehensive firefly guide for eastern and central North America.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.