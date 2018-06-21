Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Coordinated firefly display is the centerpiece of this weekend's PA Firefly Festival

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 2:01 p.m.
Above, synchronous fireflies can be seen in this 2014 photo taken in the Smoky Mountain National Park in Tennessee.
Radim Schreiber/Fireflyexperience.org
Above, synchronous fireflies can be seen in this 2014 photo taken in the Smoky Mountain National Park in Tennessee.
Peggy Butler, organizer of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival, views fireflies in a jar during an evening hike overlooking the Tionesta Creek and Firefly Island (left rear) in Kellettville. This year’s festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, with entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m. and children’s activities from noon to 5 p.m.
Peggy Butler, organizer of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival, views fireflies in a jar during an evening hike overlooking the Tionesta Creek and Firefly Island (left rear) in Kellettville. This year’s festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, with entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m. and children’s activities from noon to 5 p.m.
Peggy Butler, organizer of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival, prepares to catch fireflies as night falls over her Black Caddis Ranch on the edge of the Allegheny Forest in Kellettville.
Gene J. Puskar / AP
Peggy Butler, organizer of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival, prepares to catch fireflies as night falls over her Black Caddis Ranch on the edge of the Allegheny Forest in Kellettville.
Fireflies
Don Salvatore
Fireflies
Peggy Butler, organizer of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival, views fireflies in a jar during an evening hike overlooking the Tionesta Creek and Firefly Island (left rear) in Kellettville. This yearÕs festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, with entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m. and childrenÕs activities from noon to 5 p.m.
Peggy Butler, organizer of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival, views fireflies in a jar during an evening hike overlooking the Tionesta Creek and Firefly Island (left rear) in Kellettville. This yearÕs festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018, with entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m. and childrenÕs activities from noon to 5 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

Venture deep enough into the right parts of the Allegheny National Forest over the next few weeks, and you can see a display unlike any other.

Colonies of beetles, called synchronous fireflies, don't just flash their biochemical lights. They do it in unison, creating a coordinated display.

Synchronous fireflies, first discovered in the forest just a few years ago, will highlight the sixth annual PA Firefly Festival Saturday at Black Caddis Ranch in Kellettville, Forest County.

"People come from all over the world," said festival secretary Peggy Butler. "We've had people from every continent except Antarctica."

The synchronous firefly is uncommon, found in only a few places in the U.S., including the Allegheny National Forest and the Smoky Mountain region of Tennessee.

Below, video of synchronous firefly displays in the Smoky Mountain National Park in Tennessee.

The festival itself will include music, food, children's activities and more, but the most popular part is the firefly tours, which sold out weeks in advance of the festival.

As the tours became more popular, organizers scaled back the festival events in favor of more nights doing firefly tours.

"We've taken it for granted growing up here that everyone has (fireflies), but west of the Rockies, they have daytime fireflies, but there any of what we'd call 'lightning bugs,'" Butler said.

This year's festival runs from noon to 10 p.m., with entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m. and children's activities from noon to 5 p.m.

This year's festival will also feature a presentation from Canadian company Lumican, focused on the light pollution that has reduced firefly habitat throughout North America and on ways to lessen its impact.

For more, see PAfireflyfestival.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Related Content
Fireflies dwindling nationally, but thriving in Pennsylvania
An iconic symbol of summer — the flashing firefly — is disappearing nationally but appears to be alive, well and thriving in Western Pennsylvania, according ...
Catch the facts about fireflies, er, lightning bugs 
They are a rite of summer. Fireflies, lightning bugs — whatever you call them — you recognize them from their bright lights that illuminates in the ...
Gardeners can take simple steps to create refuge for fireflies
When the sun falls below the horizon, a skinny beetle named Photinus pyralis wakes up and takes to the air. We know it as the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me