Pitt to honor Dr. Thomas Starzl with statue near the Cathedral of Learning

In life, pioneering transplant surgeon Dr. Thomas E. Starzl was a giant at the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Medicine.

Now, the revered surgeon, who died on March 4, 2017, will occupy a permanent spot at Pitt when family members, colleagues and Pitt officials gather to unveil a life-size bronze sculpture of the man known as the “father of transplantation” near the Fifth Avenue entrance to the Cathedral of Learning.

Pittsburgh sculptor Susan Wagner spent nearly a year studying photos and films of the renowned surgeon to create the lifelike bronze in her studio in the garage of her Friendship home.

Wagner is best known locally for her three 12-foot-tall bronze statues of Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell and Bill Mazeroski at PNC Park and of the Gulf War Memorial at the 14th Quartermaster headquarters in Greensburg.

She said Starzl's widow, Joy, first approached her about the commission about a year ago.

Joy Starzl said she selected Wagner after seeing her at work in her studio on a local TV show and then seeing her statues of the champions at PNC Park.

“And I thought it would be wonderful to have a statue of Tom as one of the champions. We're not from Pittsburgh, but he was one of the city's biggest champions,” she said.

Wagner said she gets know her subjects as she works on her creations.

“I met (Starzl) a couple of times and got to speak with him a couple of times, but he had already passed when I sculpted him so I worked from photos and videos,” Wagner said. “He was a wonderful man.”

Her sculpting is time intensive and personal.

“It's kind of like giving birth,” Wagner said. “I don't get to keep the work, but I get to put it out there for the world to see.”

Pitt officials said the bronze likeness will serve “as a permanent tribute from Pitt to the physician and his innovations in surgery and immunology that changed the face of modern medicine.”

Starzl's wife is thrilled with the statue.

“I cried when I saw it. It was so real,” Joy Starzl said. “And it was like she captured his essence. She captured that love, that genius — that champion. She captured it all. I knew then I'd made the right decision.”

In his early years, Starzl faced staunch opposition from many leading figures in medical circles who maintained successful liver transplants would never become a reality. Nevertheless, he persevered.

“Tom was determined and I'm a Christian. And I just believe God had him doing this,” Joy Starzl said.

The unveiling will follow the Pittsburgh premier of a private screening of a documentary “Burden of Genius.”

The film, co-produced by Carl Kurlander and Laura Davis and directed by Tjardus Greidanus, details Starzl's early struggles and ultimate triumphs in the field of transplantation.

