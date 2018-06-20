28 face drug charges after FBI wiretap probe into Greenway Boy Killas street gang

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A far-reaching wiretap probe into the Greenway Boy Killas street gang in Pittsburgh's West End has led to drug trafficking and firearms charges against 28 suspects, the FBI and federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury has accused the alleged members and affiliates of Greenway Boy Killas, or GBK, of conspiring to sell large amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Bob Jones said the indictments unsealed Wednesday should serve as a warning to other members of street gangs and perpetrators of violence.

"We want to make this clear to other gangs operating in our communities: We are coming for you, and the violence won't be tolerated," Jones said in a statement.

If convicted, those indicted could face sentences ranging from 5 years to life in prison and a $250,000 to $10 million fine, according to Brady.

"Working with our federal state and local partners and using every tool at our disposal," U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said in a statement, "we will prosecute gangs like the Greenway Boy Killas, which terrorize our neighborhoods and put innocent people in danger, to the fullest extent of the law."

The majority of the 28 individuals facing charges were arrested at their homes by late Wednesday , Trib news partner WPXI-TV reports.

The investigation dates to last November, Brady said.

It resulted in two separate, but related, indictments.

The first indictment cites 16 suspects accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine:

• Mary Cerezo, 57, of Lawrence;

• Mardeja Chapple, 24, of Pittsburgh;

• Tyree Davis, 34, of Pittsburgh (already incarcerated);

• Brianne Dean, 30, of Bridgeville;

• Antoine Dean Jr., 28, of Washington;

• Antoine Dean Sr., 53, of Heidelberg;

• Allen Green, 39, of Pittsburgh;

• Jewell Hall, 36, of Wilkinsburg;

• Willie Harris, 39, of Pittsburgh;

• Joelle Hollis, 30, of Pittsburgh;

• Cecil Howard, 47, of Pittsburgh;

• Balon Kennedy, 24, of Pittsburgh;

• Marshinneah Manning, 26, of Pittsburgh;

• Brett Rodgers, 32, of Pittsburgh;

• Bryan Smith, 24, of Pittsburgh;

• Marvin Younger, 37, of Pittsburgh.

Brianne Dean, Cerezo, Green, Hall, Harris, Hollis also face charges of plotting to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of powdered cocaine.

Under federal guidelines, the first indictment's drug offenses could lead to sentences of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine or both.

The second indictment

The second indictment accused 12 more suspects of conspiring to sell illegal drugs between last November and this month.

Six people are accused of conspiring to sell crack cocaine:

• Monta Banks, 27, of McKees Rocks;

• Raymond Chrzanowski, 50, of Zelienople;

• Eric Kaminski, 46, of Pittsburgh;

• Tamra Moore, 34, of Pittsburgh;

• Robert Moore, 36, of Pittsburgh;

• Jaimon Woods, 28, of Pittsburgh (already incarcerated).

Those six further are accused of conspiring to possess and distribute heroin with five others:

Delrico Clyburn, 26, of Braddock;

Mark Givens, 28, of Pittsburgh;

Kellie Gossett, 36, of Canonsburg;

Charles Jones, 25, of Bellefonte;

Rashem Littleberry, 28, of Pittsburgh.

Banks, Moore, Chrzanowski and Lawrence Morrison, 35, of Pittsburgh also are accused of conspiring to sell powdered cocaine.

Woods is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm last December.

If convicted, the maximum possible sentence for those named in the second indictment could be five to 40 years in prison, a $2 million fine or both. The firearm charge alone could carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Rachel Dizard and Tonya Sulia Goodman are prosecuting the case with help from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, the state Attorney General's Office and local police.

Police assisted from departments in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Robinson, Stowe Township, Wilkinsburg, McKees Rocks, Moon Township, Avalon, Munhall, Altoona, Johnstown, Shaler, Canonsburg and Cecil.

The investigation was funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which provides money for federal and state agencies to work together on cases involving major drug trafficking and criminal enterprises.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.