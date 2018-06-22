Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Export man joins Conemaugh Valley Conservancy board

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, June 22, 2018, 12:18 a.m.
Taking part in the 15th anniversary Stony-Kiski-Conemaugh Rivers Sojourn, Clark Fisher of Somerset (left), who helped organize the June 2014 event, arrives by canoe in Saltsburg — with daughter Emily, 5, and pet Maize.
Export resident Michael Mance has joined the board of the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, a nonprofit that operates the West Penn Trail in Westmoreland and Indiana counties and organizes an annual river sojourn from Johnstown to Apollo.

Mance has been involved with the group by serving on its sojourn committee. “I think it is a very unique program and look forward to it every year,” he said of the four-day, 44-mile paddling trip along the Conemaugh and Kiski rivers. “I enjoy seeing the regulars every year, meeting new people and working with the other committee members.”

The 17-mile West Penn Trail connects Blairsville and Saltsburg, partially following a former rail corridor. The CVC and the West Penn Trail Council are making plans for a westward expansion of the trail — to Avonmore and, eventually, Apollo — while also proposing an eastward connection to the Hoodlebug Trail.

The fifth annual West Penn Trail Triathlon, set for Oct. 13, is a chip-timed kayaking, biking and running race that will raise money for the trail maintenance fund.

CVC's Kiski-Conemaugh Stream Team oversees more than 50 volunteers who collect samples from the rivers and connecting streams, to monitor water quality. The Stream Team also provides a Trout in the Classroom program, guiding students at nine area schools as they raise and release trout.

CVC recently elected a new board president, Timothy C. Messer of Johnstown, and welcomed Michael Cook of Johnstown as a board member.

The group's other officers include: Douglas M. Beri Jr. of Johnstown, first vice president; Elena Kehres of McHenry, Md., second vice president; Jack Maher of New Alexandria, treasurer; Kenan Kevenk of Johnstown, assistant treasurer; Richard Burkert of Johnstown, secretary; and Linda Gwinn of Blairsville, assistant secretary.

Visit conemaughvalleyconservancy.com for more information about the CVC.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

