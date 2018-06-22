2 charged in death of Connellsville man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two men are charged with drug delivery resulting in death after a Connellsville man was found dead Wednesday morning, one day after being released from a drug rehab facility, according to police.

The 27-year-old man's identity was not released.

According to state police, Zachary J. Brooks, 23, of Connellsville, had been in contact with the victim through text messages and phone calls.

Brooks then contacted Robert L. Brown, 30, of Connellsville, through Facebook Messenger to buy the heroin stamp bags that were later delivered to the victim.

State trooper Kristen Zelechowski found the man dead in his Bullskin Township home.

Court records show Brooks was sentenced to one year in Fayette County Prison for tampering with evidence, use of drug paraphernalia and destroying evidence in April 2016.

Brown served 30 days in jail for marijuana possession in 2009. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, being in possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy in 2014.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.