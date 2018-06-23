Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Man gets 65 to life in drug-related Aliquippa slayings

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
BEAVER, Pa. — A man has been sentenced to 65 years to life in what western Pennsylvania prosecutors called a drug deal robbery that claimed two lives.

The Beaver County Times reports that 19-year-old Lawrence Reddick Jr. was sentenced Friday on convictions including first- and second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Reddick was 17 at the time of the September 2016 slayings of 18-year-old Dane Mathesius and 16-year-old William Booher in Aliquippa.

Defense attorney Kevin Kindred unsuccessfully asked the judge to waive restitution so his client could use any money he has to keep in phone contact with relatives, calling that the only hope for his rehabilitation.

Nineteen-year-old co-defendant Ronald Foster was convicted earlier of third-degree murder and sentenced to 34 to 70 years. Another co-defendant was adjudicated in juvenile court.

