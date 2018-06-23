Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Oil City woman pinned under vehicle in Mercer County rollover crash

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

An Oil City woman was seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Mercer County on Saturday morning, according to state police.

State police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Franklin Road near Coolspring Church Road in Coolspring Township.

According to police, Jaime L. Smalley, 41, was driving a Ford Fusion west on Franklin Road when the vehicle hydroplaned and she lost control. It fishtailed and went off the side of the road, where it traveled through the grass and hit several trees before overturning.

Police said Smalley was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt and suffered severe injuries.

A passenger, a 12-year-old boy, suffered possible minor injuries, state police said. His name was not released. He was wearing a seat belt.

They were both taken to Grove City Medical Center by ambulance.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me