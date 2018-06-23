Oil City woman pinned under vehicle in Mercer County rollover crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Oil City woman was seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Mercer County on Saturday morning, according to state police.

State police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Franklin Road near Coolspring Church Road in Coolspring Township.

According to police, Jaime L. Smalley, 41, was driving a Ford Fusion west on Franklin Road when the vehicle hydroplaned and she lost control. It fishtailed and went off the side of the road, where it traveled through the grass and hit several trees before overturning.

Police said Smalley was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt and suffered severe injuries.

A passenger, a 12-year-old boy, suffered possible minor injuries, state police said. His name was not released. He was wearing a seat belt.

They were both taken to Grove City Medical Center by ambulance.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.