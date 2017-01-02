Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Sewickley

Sewickley library children's leader settling into new role

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Public Library children's department librarian Jen Farmerie stands for a photo Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

Updated 17 hours ago

After more than a decade of planning tweenager programs and American Girl events, Jen Farmerie has a bigger role at Sewickley Public Library.

Farmerie is settling in as head of the children's department, following longtime leader Rita Crawford, who retired in September. Farmerie was named to the position in September.

“She knows children's books, is very crafty, and computer savvy,” Crawford said of Farmerie.

Farmerie has worked on outreach efforts to Ohio Township residents and has more planned.

“It's my goal in the summer to do storytime in the parks,” Farmerie said. “We're also trying to amp up our tween programs. Since it is such a walkable community, we want to make it a nice, safe space they want to come and hang out.”

Her plan is to make the space more inviting, with games, comfortable seating, writing workshops, and programs.

One idea Farmerie is particularly fond of is maker space programming, giving kids structured or freeform activities combining science, technology, repurposing and age-appropriate crafts.

“Now it's like taking popsicle sticks and making bridges out of them,” Farmerie said. “It's the whole STEM thing, and it's making crafts cool again.”

One way to reach out to children and get them to come to the library is by making a connection between the school and public libraries, Farmerie said.

“It's a great asset to have a library in a community like this,” Farmerie said. “Our kids are exposed to so many types of books. We want them to come in, check out books, check out programs, and be readers.”

Farmerie also aims to incorporate technology. There are individual audio players called Play-Aways, which come pre-loaded with books, and also VIEWS, which are pre-loaded video screens for younger children.

Ultimately, she would like to invest in Play-Aways for the younger children as well as what she calls one of her “loftier goals” — iPads for the kids to use in the library.

While these are both expensive, Farmerie wants to invest in technology for the children, which promotes higher thinking as well as collaboration.

“Jen has been working hard to attract the school-age children, which has long been a goal for the department,” Crawford said. “I am pleased with the leadership she has shown so far and know that the children's programming will continue to flourish. Sewickley Public Library is lucky to have her.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.