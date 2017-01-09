Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Quaker Valley student looks to start SADD chapter

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Murphy stands for a photo inside the school Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. For her personal project, Kaitlyn is starting a Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter at Quaker Valley.

Quaker Valley High School student Kaitlyn Murphy has taken on a personal project to start a chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions.

“SADD is a fantastic organization that I think everyone should at least consider being a part of,” the sophomore said. “Right now, a lot of the students think of SADD as ‘some weird, nerdy thing' when really I have become so educated in areas I didn't even know existed.”

Murphy works with school resource Officer Aaron Vanatta to represent Quaker Valley on the Allegheny County Youth Traffic Safety Council. Some of the students on the council also serve in their respective schools' SADD groups and Murphy got the idea to start one as her personal project for school — a graduation requirement that also ensures she can work towards something she is passionate about.

“I thought it would be a great idea for her personal student project,” Vanatta said. “We already participate in a lot of the activities that other SADD clubs do.”

Murphy was invited by state SADD coordinator Felicity Emi to present at the National SADD conference this past summer in Pittsburgh.

She was given a scholarship to participate and discussed workshops her school had offered. She has sponsored mock crashes prior to the school's prom and regularly attends conferences and events.

“SADD has been a wonderful activity for her to be a part of and being asked to speak at the national conference this past summer was a real turning point in her involvement,” her mother Dana said. “Interacting with other kids from all over the country was amazing and it seemed to really light a fire for her.”

Her first effort to organize a group at Quaker Valley involved a “DUI Tree” displayed in the high school lobby last month. Different items on the tree represented statistics related to alcohol-involved driving incidents. Support to install the tree came from Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pretrial Services; PennDOT safety spokeswoman Yasmeen Manyisha; and Officer Mike Spagnoletti from Allegheny County Police.

“I loved doing it, especially seeing all of my peers' faces as they walked by not knowing at all what was going on,” Murphy said.

Vanatta said her efforts will have a long-lasting impact at the high school.

“By starting this club, she can make sure that future students will continue to be educated by their peers about making good decisions after she graduates,” he said.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

