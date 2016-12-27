Aleppo seeking residents to gather township history

Anyone interested in participating in a historical committee is asked to contact Aleppo Manager Gwen Patterson at 412-741-6555. She will keep a list of interested people and coordinate an initial gathering.

Aleppo is looking to create a committee to help capture the history of the township.

Township Manager Gwen Patterson told commissioners this month she's had some people approach her about starting an Aleppo history group.

She said it would be nice to get a citizen volunteer committee together that could compile bits of Aleppo's history, such as photographs predating the industrial park to display in the township building.

“I love old photos. I love ‘then and now' photos. If we could get old photos taken from a certain place, we could stand in the same spot and show what it is now,” Patterson said.

She made an appeal for anyone who has an interest in township history, or who has old photos they want to copy, lend or donate, to get in touch with her. Patterson said the committee could be an informal group that gets together for discussions. She's particularly interested in learning more from the people who lived here, what they remember and what they may have to contribute.

“We have some of our residents who are getting older and they have a lot of history in their head. I'd like to somehow be able to grab that before it's gone,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she doesn't have a strong concept of all she would like to see, but she thinks a citizens group will be able to come up with ideas.

Commissioner Arthur Williams said a couple who lives in the Masonic Village have done some investigating, having spent a good deal of their time working on the history of Aleppo, and could provide some helpful information. Williams said the couple is particularly interested in finding out why the township is called Aleppo, where the name came from, and how far back does it go.

Williams also suggested contacting the Sewickley Heights History Center for input.

Commissioners President Matthew Doebler said the hope is that a community member who is interested will step forward.

Larissa Dudkiewicz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.