Sewickley man, 2 brothers and their wives celebrate 50 years of marriage

The Gaadts are golden.

Not only did George Gaadt and his wife Ann, of Sewickley, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year, so did his two brothers and their wives.

The local Gaadts were married at Howell Methodist Church in Howell, Mich., on Oct. 22, 1966.

George Gaadt's brother David married his wife, Carol, about two months earlier, on Aug. 20, 1966. Brother Tom and his wife, Judy, were married Dec. 12, 1966.

All three couples jointly celebrated their golden wedding anniversaries at a Bravo Cucina Italiana restaurant in Greensboro, N.C., this year, when they were together for a family wedding.

There was no special reason all three brothers married in the same year, George said.

George, who was from Erie, and the former Ann Stentz, who was from the Columbus, Ohio, area met at the Columbus College of Art and Design, where George was a senior and Ann was a freshman.

George said he was with a friend and saw Ann in a parking lot at the college and knew she was the one for him.

“I told him, ‘I'm going to marry her one day.' I didn't even know her.”

After being introduced by roommates who were dating, Ann said, their first date was going to a gallery opening where George had work on display.

Other dates included movies, the Michigan-Ohio State football game and lots of long walks.

During the summer after they met, Ann was living in Howell, Mich., where her parents had moved and was working in a wallpaper store in nearby Brighton. The family home was by a lake.

“I hitchhiked from Erie with a ring and proposed to her in the water,” George said.

It wasn't the smoothest of journeys.

George said he was arrested because it was illegal to hitchhike on the Ohio Turnpike and was fined $10.

He said he stayed overnight at a motel and tried hitchhiking again while walking from the motel toward the turnpike. His luck changed. He was picked up by a driver who was going to Brighton, Mich.

“He literally took me to the front door of where she was working at the time,” George said.

The couple married a year after they met.

They moved to the Pittsburgh area because George, an illustrator and artist, got a job with a studio here and have lived in Sewickley since 1967.

They have two children, Erik, who now lives in Pickerington, Ohio, near Columbus, and Elizabeth, who lives in Centreville, Va., near Washington, D.C., and three grandchildren.

When asked how they kept their marriage going for 50 years, George said, “You do a lot of things together,” and Ann chimed in: “And you do a lot of things apart.”

They said their main shared interest is family, and both have worked as artists. George, 75, collects World War I memorabilia and is a history buff, while Ann, 69, enjoys gardening and traveling.

David, also an illustrator and artist, and Carol, who worked as a gift wrapper in a department store, have lived in Greensboro, N.C., for 34 years. They have three children and two grandchildren.

Maintaining a marriage for 50 years takes a lot of hard work, David said, and requires the spouses to support each other, laugh and respect each other.

“It's tough to keep something going 50 years,” said David, 73.

Carol, 70, has this advice for couples who want a long marriage: “Don't sweat the small stuff. Love unconditionally. Be there for each other. Be friends.”

Tom and his wife, Judy, both 71, live in Erie, where the brothers grew up. He was a chemical lab technician, and she was the supervisor of a school cafeteria. They have three children.

Judy said she was attending school at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, and Tom came down to visit her one weekend. They eloped.

Staying married for 50 years takes “prayer and patience,” Judy said with a laugh, “and love.”

Maya Andlig, a psychotherapist with a practice in Sewickley who does marriage counseling, said while some people think the key to a successful marriage is avoiding conflict, that's not the case.

“Successful marriages have a lot of conflict,” she said. “It's about how you handle the conflict.”

Couples need to “maintain an open receptivity to each other,” she said, and “be compassionate in your communication.”

Couples who have problems frequently “don't navigate balance between time spent together and time spent apart well,” said Andlig, of Glen Osborne.

She said three siblings whose marriages have lasted for 50 years probably “had a good model for what a good marriage would look like.”

“If they saw their parents negotiate conflict well, they probably had a little bit of a head start in that,” Andlig said.

The Gaadt brothers' parents did set an example for them. Their parents, George and Doris, had been married for 48 and a half years when their father died, the younger George said.

Madelyn Dinnerstein is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.