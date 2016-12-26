Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Aleppo Township budget down, with no tax increase

Matthew Peaslee | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Aleppo Township's budget for 2017 is down slightly, compared to the past three years.

The township will operate with a budget of $1,149,778. Property taxes will remain at 3.5 mills.

“I'm proud of the elected and appointed leaders in Aleppo for passing a budget that is balanced and on time,” said Commissioners President Matthew Doebler. “Aleppo residents should be confident that their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent in responsible ways that make Aleppo a great place to live.”

Increases in expenditures for 2017 include $70,000 in street repair and maintenance supplies, up from $48,398 in 2016. Legislative, administration, building and property costs also rose slightly in the 2017 spending plan.

Money for the fire department has increased from $97,370 to $101,110, while money for the police department has decreased from $106,728 to $100,000.

“This budget allows Aleppo to continue providing services that our residents find valuable, including trash, recycling, e-waste collection, police and fire protection, and roadway maintenance,” said Township Manager Gwen Patterson. “The commissioners have made road maintenance and paving a priority, and future budgets will focus on making sure we have the reserves to keep our roads in good shape.”

A first draft of the budget included additional pay for township commissioners, but that was removed before adoption.

“The budget is far more important,” said Commissioner Arthur Williams.

At the Dec. 19 commissioners meeting, a motion was passed to allow for an amount not to exceed $3,500 to use for new signs at the entrance points to the township.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

