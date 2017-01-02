Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Judge Ford's community service program seeking more groups

Matthew Peaslee | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

District Magistrate Robert Ford doesn't want juvenile offenders to take the easy way out.

They do the crime, as minor as it may be, they will put in the time to learn from their mistakes.

Ten years ago, Ford implemented a community service program as an addition to the typical fine for teenagers who were charged with crimes.

“We have the hearing first to find out what's going on, then I'll make the community service offer,” Ford said. “If they accept that, in exchange for all of the hours of work they put in, they can get the case dismissed.”

It is part of the 2010 Pennsylvania Code of Title 42 under judiciary and judicial procedure that can grant immunity to witnesses.

“The reason I wanted this program was because I wanted to put the responsibility onto the kids that are getting in trouble,” Ford said. “It makes them aware of their actions. It seems to be working out pretty well.”

Now, Ford is looking for more organizations in the Sewickley area to join the community service program.

There are 18 groups that have used Ford's program.

Brian Jeffe, Sewickley mayor and board member of Mary Roberts Rinehart Park in Glen Osborne, has used Ford's program to help with projects at the park.

Jeffe has had the teenagers painting railings, building rock walls, picking up trash, pulling weeds, planting trees, moving brush piles and other tasks.

“I put them to work,” he said. “It's just that, it's hard work, and these young men and young women get a chance to earn their keep by giving back to the community. This is not super fun stuff, but they are not put in harm's way. They'll be working all the right hours during the day until their time is up. It's meaningful and it works out well.”

Jeffe, and other leaders of local organizations, are not always hovering over their helpers. The teens are to take photographs of their work process and the organization's leader will validate their work.

“Typically, the fine gets paid by the parents,” Jeffe said. “I want it to hit home. Feel the pain, but also feel some sort of accomplishment when they're done.”

Offenders charged with crimes such as vandalism, trespassing, and disorderly conduct can be eligible for the community service offer.

“We have some cases pending, but we've had a lot of kids complete their service already,” Ford said. “They get it done as efficiently as they can. That's the good thing about our area, we have good kids. The ones we do get in, they are grateful for the opportunity in the end.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

