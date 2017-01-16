Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Aspen regenerating to spur wildlife in Sewickley Heights Park
Bobby Cherry | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Crews from California University of Pennsylvania's Friends of Fish and Wildlife work to remove of aspen and red maple trees from a one-acre section of Sewickley Heights Borough Park as part of a habitat management project Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Mid-40s might not be considered old for humans, but for aspen trees it's another story.

More than 300 aspen trees — all said to be in their mid-40s — in an acre of Sewickley Heights Borough Park were at the end of their life and removed last week as part of a habitat regenerating program led by the municipality's forester Nate Briggs and a crew from the farmland habitat program at California University of Pennsylvania.

By May, the area should be covered with 3- to 4-foot tall aspen sprouts that could be as high as 6- or 7-feet by year's end, he said.

The regenerating process should spur wildlife by creating food and cover for new species to take up residence in the area, Briggs said.

“Deer and turkey are going to love it,” he said. “It's cover for rabbits and other small mammals. We'll have songbirds in their nesting and rearing their young.”

The plan might also reintroduce species that used to be in the area, Briggs said.

“More traditionally, grouse love aspen habitats,” he said. “There's no habitat (now for grouse). After 30 years, the woods grow up and the grouse habitat is gone.

“What's great about this is that it's not specific for one species. It's a broad blanket improvement. It opens up this environment where there is a lot more light all of a sudden.”

And in about 30 or so years, the acre will look like what it did before last week's removal of the trees, Briggs said.

“If we don't (cut down the trees) and we let it grow, it won't come back. It won't regenerate in the shade,” he said. “It needs a lot of sunlight. If we let it die, it's gone. This is a way of keeping it and having this habitat for the next 30 years.

“After 35 of 40 (years), it starts to decline pretty rapidly.”

In an open field, aspen might regenerate more easily, but “because of the high shade level it wouldn't be back” without cutting it down, Briggs said.

While this is the first time for the regenerating process in the park, it is not new.

“This is a well established practice,” Briggs said. “It's not that common in Pennsylvania because there's not that much aspen. But this is done throughout the country. It's proven that it works, it's just a matter of catching it at the right age.”

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.

