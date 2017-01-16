Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Montessori students bond with senior citizens group

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dolores Harrison of Harmony Township works with Montessori Children's Community second-grader Ben Terrell on a blanket that will be donated to Animal Friends at the Sewickley Valley YMCA on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Montessori this school year has been partnering with the YMCA's Sterling Circle senior group to help bridge the gap between generations by working together on various projects.
Montessori Children's Community second-grader Alex Fusco raises his hand as he and partner Barb Montini of Ambridge (left, in stripes) win at bingo at the Sewickley Valley YMCA on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Montessori this school year has been partnering with the YMCA's Sterling Circle senior group to help bridge the gap between generations by working together on various projects. Looking on is classmate Grace Snyder and her partner Shelia Pons of Moon.

Students from the Montessori Children's Community in Sewickley have formed a partnership with members of the Sterling Circle group from the Sewickley Valley YMCA.

Last week, the second-graders joined with the senior citizens to play games and create tie blankets to donate to Animal Friends.

Teacher Cheryl Palmer brought the second-graders to the Y after a successful trip with the third-graders in November, in which the students worked alongside the seniors to make wreaths.

“The third-graders loved it,” Palmer said. “I think they liked teaching someone something new. They enjoy working with this age group.”

At last week's gathering, there were opportunities for students and their older partners to measure out lines, cut strips of fabric and begin tying them off to create a dual-layered blanket.

“I love them,” said Sterling Circle group member Dolores Harrison. “They love this, and you get to help them. That's all they need is some attention, and it's fun.”

Harrison teaches CCD to first-graders and is well-versed in assisting elementary children, encouraging the students as they cut and tied.

The Sterling Circle group meets every Thursday and senior events coordinator Celeste Fryz said the group had been looking forward to the Montessori students' visit since the last time.

“They love when the kids come — they anticipate it,” she said. “I'm so glad Cheryl likes to do it.”

After the two blankets were finished, students were given a popcorn and apple slice snack while they wrote out bingo cards for their winter bingo game.

Each child was paired with a Sterling Circle member as they blotted out words such as “snow globe” or “hot cocoa” on the cards to earn an array of prizes, such as stickers, note pads, or key chains. The level of excitement was high for both groups as the students started winning, and Fryz continued to call out names until each child received a prize.

“It's a great thing for both groups,” Fryz said of the collaboration. “Some of [the seniors] never get to interact with a child, and this is a fun crowd so they interact very well.”

The groups will continue to meet to promote working toward good causes in the area, as well as bridging the generational gap. The Montessori students will return in February, this time with first-graders to make valentines.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

