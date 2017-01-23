Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley parking pay stations in by March

Matthew Peaslee | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Initial issues with four parking pay stations in Sewickley this month will be rectified as 40 machines are set to replace nearly 500 meters by March 1, the borough's parking authority chairman said last week.

Earlier in the month, the four machines installed were taken offline as people reported issues using them. In addition to quarters, the machines accept cash and debit and credit cards.

Meetings with parking company PSX last week cleared up some issues, parking authority Chairman Tom DeFazio said.

“They're going to be sending us a more detailed scheduled of when more machines are coming in,” DeFazio said. There has been a delay and some issues with the ones we have, unfortunately.”

People can use the pay stations — one each in the Division Street and Green Street lots, one adjacent to the Green Street lot and one on Thorn Street near the borough building — or continue using the old meters, borough leaders said.

Pay stations are tested in a PSX facility in the Strip District before being installed in Sewickley. Full installation should occur by the end of February, leaders said.

DeFazio said the machines will be usable as soon as they are installed. Ten to 12 machines will be shipped at a time, with a total of 40 eventually being activated.

“As they install the machines, we're going to activate them at the old rate,” DeFazio said. “We have some decisions to make regarding pricing and implementation.”

The borough began installing pay stations in December as part of a plan to upgrade parking in the municipality.

At some point, once installation is fully complete, the borough and parking authority plan to increase rates from 25 cents for 30 minutes to 50 cents for 30 minutes. Eight-hour meters will cost $2 per day.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

