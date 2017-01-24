Aleppo seeks to fill vacancies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aleppo is seeking volunteers to fill two open positions on township boards and commissions.

Manager Gwen Patterson told the board at the Jan. 9 workshop meeting that the township had a total of four openings to fill this year. Two of those positions were filled that same night.

Commissioners voted 3-0 to appoint Paula Tapia to the Aleppo Township Authority for a five-year term.

The board also voted 3-0 to reappoint Louis Hassan to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term. Hassan's seat on the zoning board had expired, but he wrote a letter indicating he would like to be reappointed.

The two open seats are on the planning commission and the vacancy board.

Patterson said the planning commission has an opening within zone 1 to replace a current member who has indicated to the township he would like to retire from the board because he travels a lot and can't commit the time. The current term ends Dec. 31, 2019.

The township is also looking to fill an opening on the vacancy board, which offers a one-year term.

“This position helps to break a tie or make a decision” if the board can't come to one, Patterson said, adding that officials haven't had to use the vacancy board historically and that it is not a “high-pressure position.”

Larissa Dudkiewicz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.