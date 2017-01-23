Limited tickets remain for New Castle-Quaker Valley showdown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Have your tickets for Tuesday night's New Castle at Quaker Valley boys basketball game?

If not, you might be out of luck.

A limited number of tickets remain for the game that pits two of the state's top-ranked teams at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Quaker Valley High School's 600-seat gym.

New Castle is undefeated in section play. Quaker Valley's only loss of the season came Dec. 23 when the Red Hurricanes defeated the Quakers, 54-53. The teams play in the WPIAL Class 4A Section 2.

Tickets that remain will be sold at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at the district's athletic office. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students.

District leaders are encouraging students to buy tickets ahead of time.

“There is a good chance no tickets will be available at the door Tuesday night,” a message on the district website says.

The district also encourages fans to arrive early.

The game will be broadcast on WKST-AM 1200 and on the MSA Sports Network.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer.