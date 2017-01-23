Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Limited tickets remain for New Castle-Quaker Valley showdown
Bobby Cherry | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Have your tickets for Tuesday night's New Castle at Quaker Valley boys basketball game?

If not, you might be out of luck.

A limited number of tickets remain for the game that pits two of the state's top-ranked teams at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Quaker Valley High School's 600-seat gym.

New Castle is undefeated in section play. Quaker Valley's only loss of the season came Dec. 23 when the Red Hurricanes defeated the Quakers, 54-53. The teams play in the WPIAL Class 4A Section 2.

Tickets that remain will be sold at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at the district's athletic office. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students.

District leaders are encouraging students to buy tickets ahead of time.

“There is a good chance no tickets will be available at the door Tuesday night,” a message on the district website says.

The district also encourages fans to arrive early.

The game will be broadcast on WKST-AM 1200 and on the MSA Sports Network.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.

