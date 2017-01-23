Leetsdale recycling moves to every other week Feb. 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Starting Feb. 2, Leetsdale Borough will scale back its recycling pickup to every other week, as opposed to the current pickup each week.

Recycling pickup will remain on Thursday morning.

The new every-other-week schedule will allow for better work allocation for public works employees.

“Luckily, it's been a fairly easy winter, but our guys will use this time for snow work, cutting grass and other services,” councilman Joe McGurk said. “We can use their man hours in better ways with recycling pickup occurring every-other-week.”

Leetsdale will retain the same amount of public works employees. Typically, two or three workers will handle the recycling.

Once recycling bins are dumped into a truck, it is driven to McKees Rocks for dump off, then return to Leetsdale for another round of pickup.

The borough currently services two tons of material each week. McGurk expects the every-other-week plan to account for at least four tons.

Pickup will still begin at 7:30 a.m. and last until around 11 a.m.

McGurk anticipates greater participation in recycling, though that was not the driving force behind the new pickup system.

“We're hoping that will be the case,” McGurk said. “Though this is all about becoming more efficient with our labor.”

All paper, glass, plastic, tin, aluminum and aseptic containers will still be collected. The borough says not to recycle food waste, glass panes, toner cartridges and food containers.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.