Sewickley

Reward offered for capture of Sewickley bank robber

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward for the capture of this man who robbed the Sewickley Savings Bank on Jan. 20, 2017

Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers wants the public's help in capturing a man who robbed a Sewickley bank Friday.

The robber, described as a tall, slender, white male, entered Sewickley Savings Bank, 531 Broad Street, from a side door at about 3:20 p.m. The man walked behind the teller counter, demanding money. After rifling the cash drawers, he took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing dark-colored pants and a hoodie, a black, gold, and white knit cap, a black mask covering the bottom of his face and dark-colored winter gloves. Crimestoppers did not say if the robber displayed a weapon.

The suspect was last seen running through the bank parking lot and entering a vehicle on nearby Locust Place.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS. Callers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 and may remain anonymous.

The Sewickley Police Department, Allegheny County Police and the FBI, are investigating the robbery.

