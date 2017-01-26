Reward offered for capture of Sewickley bank robber
Updated 1 hour ago
Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers wants the public's help in capturing a man who robbed a Sewickley bank Friday.
The robber, described as a tall, slender, white male, entered Sewickley Savings Bank, 531 Broad Street, from a side door at about 3:20 p.m. The man walked behind the teller counter, demanding money. After rifling the cash drawers, he took an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was wearing dark-colored pants and a hoodie, a black, gold, and white knit cap, a black mask covering the bottom of his face and dark-colored winter gloves. Crimestoppers did not say if the robber displayed a weapon.
The suspect was last seen running through the bank parking lot and entering a vehicle on nearby Locust Place.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS. Callers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 and may remain anonymous.
The Sewickley Police Department, Allegheny County Police and the FBI, are investigating the robbery.