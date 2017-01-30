Quaker Valley continues brainstorming new HS

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the end of the school year, Quaker Valley leaders might have a better idea of what a possible new high school campus might look like.

BrainSpaces Inc. founder Amy Yurko — with whom the district is working to seek community input and help guide a plan — presented her company's work so far to the public at a school board meeting last week.

Yurko called the district a “terrific educational system” but said “the facilities — for high school, anyway — don't seem to match the wealth and beauty of your educational system. A terrific school needs a terrific place.”

Quaker Valley board and administration have discussed for years that the district's high school needs to be upgraded. What is unknown is whether the district would use the current site and building or find a new property.

Yurko said she expected community input and data to be completed by the end of the school year.

Superintendent Heidi Ondek said a proposed nine-month timeline remains but could be expanded if leaders and the community need more time.

“I like that Amy and her team are responsive to the community's interest in participating and what I heard her say … which has been true to my experience with her so far is that she has been very responsive and nimble to the demands, the interests, the clamoring for input that we experience from the community,” she said. “So, we won't rush this process, and we won't stop or short-circuit any of it until we are certain that everyone who is desires of having input has equal opportunity.

“If there's evidence that the community wants more time to process and engage, then we'll take that time. So, I don't anticipate it being much longer, but if need be to maximize community input and engagement, then we will take that time.”

Yurko has been meeting with school staff, students, parents and community members since the board approved BrainSpaces in September.

“The client is not just the students, it's not just the parents, it's not just the teachers. It's a very multifaceted client.”

The district also is working with Pittsburgh-based Maya Design.

Yurko said the focus now is on identifying what is needed in a new high school, defining the scope and cost of the project and layout.

“But if you don't mastermind it well first, how do you even know what to build or design?” she said. “It becomes a little bit complex, but once you start to define all of those things, only then can you begin to design it.”

During input sessions, informal surveys have concluded students seek a building that is warm, inviting, has flexible spaces, is student driven and inclusive, Yurko said.

She said comments in the survey lean toward what she called a “progressive” school design and included a welcoming environment, more passive security, innovation, student driven, open and a community asset.

“It's a place where we want the community to drive by and feel proud that this is their school,” Yurko said.

