Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Quaker Valley continues brainstorming new HS

Vince Russo | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

By the end of the school year, Quaker Valley leaders might have a better idea of what a possible new high school campus might look like.

BrainSpaces Inc. founder Amy Yurko — with whom the district is working to seek community input and help guide a plan — presented her company's work so far to the public at a school board meeting last week.

Yurko called the district a “terrific educational system” but said “the facilities — for high school, anyway — don't seem to match the wealth and beauty of your educational system. A terrific school needs a terrific place.”

Quaker Valley board and administration have discussed for years that the district's high school needs to be upgraded. What is unknown is whether the district would use the current site and building or find a new property.

Yurko said she expected community input and data to be completed by the end of the school year.

Superintendent Heidi Ondek said a proposed nine-month timeline remains but could be expanded if leaders and the community need more time.

“I like that Amy and her team are responsive to the community's interest in participating and what I heard her say … which has been true to my experience with her so far is that she has been very responsive and nimble to the demands, the interests, the clamoring for input that we experience from the community,” she said. “So, we won't rush this process, and we won't stop or short-circuit any of it until we are certain that everyone who is desires of having input has equal opportunity.

“If there's evidence that the community wants more time to process and engage, then we'll take that time. So, I don't anticipate it being much longer, but if need be to maximize community input and engagement, then we will take that time.”

Yurko has been meeting with school staff, students, parents and community members since the board approved BrainSpaces in September.

“The client is not just the students, it's not just the parents, it's not just the teachers. It's a very multifaceted client.”

The district also is working with Pittsburgh-based Maya Design.

Yurko said the focus now is on identifying what is needed in a new high school, defining the scope and cost of the project and layout.

“But if you don't mastermind it well first, how do you even know what to build or design?” she said. “It becomes a little bit complex, but once you start to define all of those things, only then can you begin to design it.”

During input sessions, informal surveys have concluded students seek a building that is warm, inviting, has flexible spaces, is student driven and inclusive, Yurko said.

She said comments in the survey lean toward what she called a “progressive” school design and included a welcoming environment, more passive security, innovation, student driven, open and a community asset.

“It's a place where we want the community to drive by and feel proud that this is their school,” Yurko said.

Vince Russo is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.