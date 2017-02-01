Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

St. James celebrates Catholic Schools Week
Kristina Serafini | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
St. James School third-graders Ally Fabian (from left), Anna Palm and Maria Depner react negatively as the team made up of faculty, parents and alumni score during a basketball game against eighth-grade students held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as part of Catholic Schools Week.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
St. James School eighth-grader Melina Cortez waves to the crowd as she and classmates warm up prior to their basketball game against a team made up of faculty, parents and alumni held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as part of Catholic Schools Week.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
St. James School physical education teacher Dave Drake knocks the ball out of the hands of eighth-grader Cassie Depner as she goes for a basket during an eighth-grade vs. faculty, parents and alumni held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as part of Catholic Schools Week.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
St. James School fourth-grader Abby Feczko (middle) and other cheerleaders react during a basketball game between eighth-grade students and faculty, parents and alumni held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as part of Catholic Schools Week.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
St. James School eighth-grader Tyler Pontello looks to make a pass during an eighth-grade vs. faculty, parents and alumni held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Updated 33 minutes ago

As part of Catholic Schools Week, St. James School in Sewickley hosted a students versus adults basketball game Feb. 1.

The adults team was made up of faculty, parents and alumni.

Other events planned this week include an ice cream social, special dress days and a food drive benefitting Center for Hope in Ambridge.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @kristinas_trib.

