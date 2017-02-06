St. Andrew's in Sewickley welcomes new pastor

Fresh off her first Sunday service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Sewickley, the Rev. Charissa Howe still is getting a feel for the church community and that of the Sewickley Valley.

Howe, who lives in Obsveratory Hill in Pittsburgh, will split her time between St. Andrew's and Emsworth Presbyterian Church.

In addition, she will be volleying back and forth for office hours, Lenten dinners, Bible studies and ministries.

“We're sort of pioneering this. It's a 50/50 split,” she said. “It's an exciting opportunity for two smaller churches to have a full-time pastor.”

St. Andrew's regularly has between 20 and about 30 members attend service each week, said Eileen Kreacher, who has been the clerk of session at the Beaver Street chuch since 2002. She has been going to St. Andrew's since she was 13 and sang in the church choir for 65 — until it ended five years ago.

Kreacher said the weekly attendance is “pretty much the norm. We hope that with the arrival of Rev. Howe we will be able to attract younger families with children.”

As it happens, Howe has several plans to keep the congregation engaged and growing, such as a children's service, music leadership, recorded sermons for shut-ins and others who may have missed the service, and also notes and reflection questions to coincide with the sermon, so the parishioners have an opportunity to reflect on the scripture before discussing it.

“My big starting point is always revitalizing worship — drawing them in to worship and participate intergenerationally. That's the heart of what we're there for in church,” Howe said. “A drum kit isn't the answer to revitalize every congregation. There's a movement with millenials and Gen X-ers to reconnect to the way people have been doing it for centuries and being mindful of where we've come from. It's about finding that heartbeat.”

