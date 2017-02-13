Quaker Valley student collecting for humane society

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As part of her Quaker Valley High School personal project, Caitlin O'Hara wanted to help dogs who were in need.

So the 15-year-old took to collecting items such as pet food and other pet supplies, cleaning supplies, office supplies and gift cards for the Beaver County Humane Society.

“I really like dogs,” Caitlin said of choosing her project, which continues through next week. The sophomore has two dogs herself.

While she likes dogs, donated items can be for dogs, cats and bunnies.

Her mother is proud of her work to help the nonprofit shelter.

“When she gets a project going, there's nothing stopping her,” Tringa O'Hara, Caitlin's mother, said. “The more donations the better for the dogs waiting to be adopted.”

Donation boxes are placed at the following Sewickley locations: Starbucks, 425 Beaver St., Sewickley Chiropractic Center, 409 Broad St.; Crazy Mocha, 417 Walnut St.; Explore Sewickley, 418 Beaver St.; and Three Dog Bakery, 555 Beaver St. Items also can be dropped off at the high school main office, 625 Beaver St., Leetsdale.

Caitlin doesn't have a set amount of money or donations in mind, but her goal is to raise enough money to help those at the shelter purchase necessary items to care for the animals.

“As long as I get donations to help them, that's enough,” she said.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.