Quaker Valley senior prepares for Naval Academy

For Quaker Valley High School senior Anna Farnan, being accepted into the Naval Academy is beginning to sink in.

“I didn't fully understand my desire and hard work until after my acceptance, and that has made it so much sweeter,” Farnan said. “Being able to go to my top school and then go on to serve my country is an incredible feeling.”

With high school graduation set for June 5, she will be inducted to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on June 29.

Farnan is most excited about joining the rowing team there, she said. She is an accomplished rower for the Three Rivers Rowing Association at Washington's Landing, where she has since her eighth grade year volunteered for several organizations.

“Rowing is her heart and soul, so she's gotten the opportunity to do something she loves at a very prestigious level,” said Jen Bebout, who has taught Farnan. “She's very determined.”

Farnan is as skilled in the classroom as she is on the river. In addition to her 3.86 grade-point average and a successful rowing resume, she also plays flute in the concert band, sings in the school choir and tutors on with the school's Peer Help Desk in math, science and Spanish.

“She was always really good at helping students who didn't pick up things as quickly — she's sort of a natural,” Bebout said. “She's such a helpful person. She always makes sure no one else is left behind.”

Although she cannot declare a major until after her first year, Farnan plans to pursue nuclear engineering. Her scores on a military aptitude test enabled her to get into the program as enlisted.

“I've always loved math and science — probably way more than I should,” she said. “It seems like something I will really enjoy.”

In conjunction with her application, Farnan also enlisted in August 2016 with the North Hills recruiting office. She has since been promoted to athletic petty officer and will be in charge of physical training for other members of her recruiting station.

“This is an amazing opportunity that I really don't think I could have done without the support of all the people who have been a part of me throughout my life,” Farnan said. “There are a lot of strong people I have met through the sport of rowing. Every single one of them taught me so much about who I am and what it means to work hard. They all gave me a safe space for me to be at my highest potential.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.