As Sewickley chief, Manko looking to make community 'better and safer'

Newly sworn in Sewickley Police Chief Richard Manko has a straightforward goal on the job each day: “To make Sewickley a better and safer community.”

For the past 36 years, Manko has done just that. He was hired as a full-time police officer in 1981, attained the rank of sergeant in 1992 and was promoted to police captain in 2010.

Manko has served as interim police chief following the death of Jim Ersher, who died Nov. 8. Ersher joined the Sewickley department in 1986 and became chief in 2007.

Manko was sworn in last month.

Mayor Brian Jeffe has worked with the department as part of his duties in the elected position.

“I've had the pleasure of working with him for my entire tenure,” said Jeffe, who has been mayor for eight years. “There's not a better person out there for the job. He was a natural choice to become the new chief upon the unfortunate passing of Chief Ersher.”

Raised in Edgeworth, Manko is a graduate of Quaker Valley High School.

“Jim Ersher and I worked very closely together. In his absence or time away from the station, I stepped right in,” Manko said. “The responsibilities solely fall on my shoulders right now.”

With more than three decades of experience, Manko has seen the evolution of law enforcement firsthand.

“The world is such a changing mix that you can't be rigid,” he said. “You have to be flexible and ready to adapt. I've been in this line of work for a long time and I've seen a lot of changes, especially in the technological realm. It's evolving and advancing in leaps and bounds. Everything is digital, and simple paperwork isn't even the same as it once was. You can't stagnate. You have to be fluent all the time.”

Manko has hit the ground running in his brief time as police chief, though keeping a low profile is his main objective. The safety and protection of his residents is what he cares about most.

“It's my job,” Manko said. “You're not looking for applause or praise. You do what you do to protect your community.

“When you do your job, and somebody says, ‘thank you,' that means you did a good job. That's all I need.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.