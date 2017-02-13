App lets users pay to park in Sewickley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents and visitors of Sewickley soon will experience the convenience of paying with a credit card across the entire business district once new parking meters are installed by the end of the month.

“The traditional meter, itself, is somewhat archaic,” Sewickley Mayor Brian Jeffe said. “Putting a quarter in the machine is a thing of the past.”

The Braddock-based Meter Feeder app was founded in 2014 by James Gibbs and Dan Lopretto.

“We add a convenience to a city's existing parking infrastructure when they use the Meter Feeder payment app,” said Rubaiya Amin, communication strategist for Meter Feeder. “Boroughs achieve a higher level of payment compliance from customers when the options are current and convenient for parking customers.”

Meter Feeder works with municipalities to establish customized software, devices and printers. This allows municipalities to write tickets more efficiently and gives customers an option to pay tickets by scanning a QR code printed on the ticket.

That aspect already has been introduced in Sewickley, parking authority chairman Tom DeFazio said.

DeFazio said 64 percent of tickets paid in January were paid by the app.

“As far as customers are concerned,” Amin said, “we thrive on simplicity and provide a results-driven solution for every customer.”

The app works seamlessly with law enforcement's tools for ticketing.

However, another purpose of Meter Feeder is for customers to avoid unnecessary tickets and fines.

“The app provides a message to the individual whenever their parking is about to expire,” DeFazio said. “The advantage of that is that the individual will not need to run back to his or her vehicle and put a quarter in the meter, but can do it via the smartphone app.”

The app is used in a number of area municipalities, including in Carnegie for the last year. With parking spaces coming at a premium in Carnegie, the app alleviates some issues.

“We have received more positive feedback than negative regarding the use of the Meter Feeder app,” Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek said. “In general, people appreciate the convenience of managing their life through their cell phone. This app provides our parking customers with another opportunity to do that.”

In Sewickley, about 20 parking pay stations already have been installed with 10 more to be installed each week in February. Following full installation, all existing old meters will be removed, weather permitting. The borough will have 46 pay stations.

Once installation is complete, the borough and parking authority plan to increase rates from 25 cents for 30 minutes to 50 cents for 30 minutes. Eight-hour meters will cost $2 per day.

Last May, the Sewickley Parking Authority awarded a roughly $422,000 contract to PSX to overhaul the borough's public parking system. The new devices permit payment via credit and debit cards and with quarters and dollar bills.

“A woman getting her hair done won't have to get up out of the chair and run back outside (to put quarters in a meter),” Jeffe said. “She can add more money right from her phone. It's an amazing convenience that people will love once they get used to it.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.