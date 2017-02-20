Police say man attempted to scam money from Leetsdale Citizens Bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Georgia man is facing numerous charges after Leetsdale police said he attempted to scam money from Citizens Bank at Giant Eagle, among other banks in Western Pennsylvania.

Khambrel Deion Coleman, 31, of Johns Creek, Ga. is charged with four counts of felony unlawful device-making equipment, one felony count of access device fraud and 79 misdemeanor counts of access device fraud.

Police were called Feb. 3 to Citizens Bank in Quaker Village Shopping Center for a report of a man trying to make fraudulent cash advances at the teller's station, according to a criminal complaint filed by borough police.

The man, later identified as Coleman, had been there for 10 minutes attempting to get cash and was agitated, police said.

Dispatchers notified police that a man had been making fraudulent cash advances across the area, the complaint said.

When police arrived at 6:50 p.m., the front desk clerk told officers Coleman was trying to get a cash advance on a credit card using a fake identification with the name Calvin Brown from Rhode Island.

The clerk said there was an active alert advised for cash advance fraud in Western Pennsylvania where suspects have presented Rhode Island and Illinois drivers licenses with the name Calvin Brown. Police put the ID into the bank's UV light machine, which showed it was a fake.

At that time, police asked Coleman who he was and he claimed he was Calvin Brown. Police told him it was a fake ID and he stated his real ID was in his back pocket. Police retrieved his wallet and found Coleman's Georgia driver's license.

Officers asked where he got the fake ID and credit card to which Coleman responded, “my lawyer can answer that.”

He was arrested and found with seven more credit cards with various names. Edgeworth and Leet Township police assisted.

On Feb. 4, Leetsdale police along with police from North Fayette executed a search warrant in Coleman's room at the Springhill Suites Pittsburgh Marriott at 239 Summit Park Drive in North Fayette. Police found an embosser, a foil press/printer, a laptop, a magnetic strip card reader/writer and 68 loosely kept blank credit cards. Police said Coleman was staying in the room by himself.

A preliminary hearing for Coleman at District Judge Robert Ford's office scheduled for Feb. 21 happened after the Herald's print deadline.

Larissa Dudkiewicz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.