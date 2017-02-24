Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Garage talk again takes forefront in Sewickley

Vince Russo | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Insufficient parking in Sewickley could impact a shopper's desire to return to visit restaurants, businesses and the new theater, according to a borough business owner.

Alexis Comunale made the statement at the Sewickley Parking Authority's meeting last week in discussing the potential for a municipal parking garage.

“The elephant in the room for a lot of us is we need to do something now,” Comunale said. “These people are going to be searching (for parking), and we have to find a way. Whether it's shuttles, whether it's talking to the hospital — we all want the parking garage. We're talking 15 months down the road. Our theater's open now.”

Increased parking availability within Sewickley's business district is an issue borough leaders have dealt with for several years, and included the formation of the parking authority. Last month's opening of the Tull Family Theater has thrust parking into the spotlight again.

Authority members acknowledged the need for an immediate solution to inadequate public parking spaces. The opening last month of the two-screen movie theater on Walnut Street has made the problem more acute.

Among the suggestions weighed include leasing spaces from the Sewickley Valley YMCA and nearby churches.

A study completed a few years ago recommended 300 to 350 new spaces be added to meet parking demands. Leaders estimate a garage that size could cost $11 million to $12 million.

Richard DeYoung, of WTW Architects, outlined four options the authority could undertake for the proposed garage site near Walnut and Green streets. The cost of those ranged from around $5.8 million to $7.1 million and would add 200 to 215 spaces.

Among the options include underground spaces, which DeYoung said would increase costs.

“A little more costly, a little less efficient,” though it would bump the number of spaces to 215, DeYoung said.

He estimated placing a floor underground could cost about $33,000 per space, or an overall total of about $7.1 million.

Additional options would utilize a counterclockwise pattern in traveling through the garage, which lowers cost, but has its drawbacks.

“That poses a little bit of a cross-traffic conflict coming from the lower level, but there aren't a lot of cars coming from the lower level, so if you're coming from the lower level you'll have to turn left across incoming traffic,” DeYoung said. “It's not the ideal situation, but for a garage this size and the number of cars, it's perfectly fine.”

Parking authority Chairman Thomas DeFazio said the budget for a garage was in the range of $6.5 million to $7 million.

Leaders said construction could star in early 2018.

Mayor Brian Jeffe said a garage would stay within borough height regulations.

“We do not want this castle in the middle of town,” Jeffe said.

Resident Nathan St.Germain, who owns an architectural design firm, said ideas such as valet parking or green space on top of a garage could be considered to potentially attract additional sources of revenue.

“I also think that the paradigm of a parking garage is shifting more towards mixed-use and going below grade in the areas of urban density because again, your payback period when you're above is pretty significant and there's opportunities to provide a need of extending the retail quarter down Green street,” St.Germain said.

Vince Russo is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

