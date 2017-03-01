Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Lenten season fish fries planned across Sewickley Valley

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Several local churches and organizations are hosting fish fries during the Lenten season. Unless otherwise noted, they begin March 3 and will be held Fridays through April 14.

To submit your organization's fish fry, email the details to Bobby Cherry at rcherry@tribweb.com.

St. James Catholic Church

St. James Catholic Church, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, will hold fish fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Fish dinners include the entrée, two sides and a drink.

Prices range from $8 to $13. Children's meals are $5. A family takeout special is available for $39.

Pizza, and homemade soups and desserts also are offered. Iced tea, coffee or lemonade is included with dine-in meals.

Autographed sports memorabilia will be raffled.

Takeout ordering is available after 4:15 p.m. by calling 412-741-5540, ext. 2.

Froggy Radio will broadcast live from 4 to 7 p.m. April 7 at the fish fry.

St. Joseph Catholic Church

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1313 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, hosts fish fries from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:45 to 6:45 p.m.

For more information, call 412-264-6162.

Good Samaritan Roman Catholic Church

Good Samaritan Church fish fries will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the church's Jericho Hall, 725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge.

Menu includes fish sandwiches and dinners, crab-cake dinners, shrimp dinners, combo dinners and sides, including macaroni and cheese, french fries, haluski, coleslaw or applesauce.

For more information, call 724-266-6010.

On April 14, there will be a Good Friday pierogies sale.

Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department

The Leetsdale Fire Department is holding its annual fish fries at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, near Beaver and Ferry streets.

The fish frys will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

Menu includes fish dinner, $9; or shrimp dinner, $9. Dinners come with fries and cole slaw.

Individual fish sandwich is $6.

Individual cole slaw is 75 cents; fries, $1.50; add a piece of fish with purchase, $5; add a piece of shrimp, $1.50.

Desserts available, prices vary.

Pepsi products, water, $1; coffee or hot tea, 50 cents.

Takeout meals are available by calling 724-266-3409. Proceeds benefit the fire department.

For more information, visit leetsdalefire.org.

Moon Township Volunteer Fire Company

The Moon Township Volunteer Fire Company hosts a fish fries from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The menu includes fish, chicken or shrimp dinners and fish sandwiches. Dinners include fries and firehouse cole slaw.

Homemade desserts are offered for sale by the Moon Township Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.

All items are available for eat-in or takeout.

The event is held at the Moon Township Public Safety Building, 1000 Beaver Grade Road. For takeout orders, call 412-262-5006.

