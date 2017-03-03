Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley's Tull theater to show 'Moonlight'
Bobby Cherry | Friday, March 3, 2017, 2:42 p.m.

Fresh off its Best Picture win in last weekend's Academy Awards, “Moonlight” will show beginning March 3 at Sewickley's Tull Family Theater.

It's among a number of critically acclaimed shows to be part of the nonprofit theater's first month.

“In less than a month of operation, we are delighted to have screened mostly Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning films,” said Carolina Beyers, the executive director of the Village Theater Co., which operates The Tull Family Theater on Walnut Street in Sewickley's business district.

“Moonlight,” which became the first film with an all black cast and the first LGBT film to win Best Picture, also won Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Best Adapted Screenplay. “Moonlight” also is the second lowest-grossing Best Picture winner behind “The Hurt Locker” in 2009.

“Moonlight” is based on the play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, who also wrote it along with McCraney.

The Sewickley theater is among 1,500 nationwide where the film is booked following its historic win.

In addition to “Moonlight,” the Tull will begin showing “The Salesman,” which won Best Foreign Language Film, and “Lion,” which was nominated for Best Picture.

The two-screen movie theater opened last month with “La La Land,” which was heavily favored for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

“The Academy Awards are a special time for films, and we are excited to offer local patrons the option to be part of this celebration and exchange of ideas,” Beyers said.

The theater also will show Oscar-nominated shorts, which will be bundled into four groups: two Documentaries, one Animated and one Live Action. Each runs about 90 minutes.

A night before it opens, theatergoers will have a chance to view Disney's motion picture remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” which opens nationwide March 17.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.

