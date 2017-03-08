Parking rates in Sewickley set to increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Paying to park in Sewickley is about to go up.

Beginning March 13, the cost for one hour of parking within the central business district will be $1 — an increase of 50 cents. Cost for long-term spots increases to $2 for an eight-hour day.

Tickets will increase to $10 — from $5. Fines double after 96 hours.

Meter operation hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The new rates coincide with the Sewickley Parking Authority's installment of about 40 parking pay stations that will replace nearly 500 meters across the business district. Pay stations allow for coins, dollar bills and credit/debit cards.

Part of the changes include the use of the Braddock-based Meter Feeder app , which allows people to pay to park and pay their tickets via an app. A surcharge is added to the borough's rates and tickets when using the app.

Parking authority members now are focusing on a proposed garage for the business district.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.