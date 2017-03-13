Quaker Valley steps to the '60s with 'Sound of Plaid'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens; visit qvsd.org .

Quaker Valley High School's spring musical “The Sound of Plaid” will take audience members back to the 1960s.

The show, which will be performed March 23 through 25 is derived from the cabaret hit “Forever Plaid” and features classic songs from the 1960s as well as endearing characters.

The show focuses on friends in ‘60s America who met in the audiovisual club and formed a student choral group. Learning that the music program was going to be cut from their high school, they decide to hold a benefit to raise money. Their bus is struck by lightning on the way to pick up tuxedos and skirts — plaid, of course — and they are transported from the planet.

They are allowed to return to the Earth, through the Power of Harmony and Expanding Holes in the Ozone Layer, to perform the show they weren't able to do in life.

There are several factors that contributed to the selection of this show, not the least of which being its lengthy runs at the Pittsburgh CLO Cabaret, as well as content, limitations of theatre, and budget, Quaker Valley director Lou Valenzi said.

“We have always been blessed with extremely talented students, but this year there is such an unusually large number,” Valenzi said. “I wanted to find a show which would not only be audience pleasing, but would feature all of these gifted performers.”

The show has 19 precise, cleverly choreographed numbers, done by Mike Greer, and upbeat, familiar music with sensational harmonies, done under the tutelage of Austin Wolford.

“Every time I hear this cast sing these songs in eight part harmony, I get chills,” Valenzi said. “Everyone has to see this show. I guarantee a great time for all.”

The cast members, particularly some of the seniors, expressed a fondness for the bonding experience the full-cast show allows, as well as the feel-good vibe the music creates.

“This isn't a normal show,” said Nicole Barefoot, who plays the Rita Hayworth-inspired Gilda. “Every single person is onstage for every single number, and every number includes some form of dance. Everyone gets a chance to shine.”

The opportunity for everyone to shine is quite literal — this show involves audience participation as well.

Cast member John Pugh, who plays Francis in the show, recommends looking “stage ready” to attend the play.

“It is refreshing to do a show where it is about the whole cast rather than just a small group of leads,” Pugh said. “It includes a very involved ensemble with no leading man or woman. I am extremely pumped.”

Valenzi hopes to bring his all-star ensemble cast to perform on the Benedum Center stage this year when they attend the Gene Kelly Awards. Casts get the opportunity to perform when they are nominated for best musical.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.