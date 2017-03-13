Quaker Valley project to keep kids safer moves forward

Quaker Valley student Jack Farnan has completed his safety bucket project at the high school. The project, which involved installing buckets full of emergency safety supplies in each classroom, was his senior project.

Jessica Garavaglia, Jack's mentor for his personal project, has been supportive of the project due to its increase in the safety of the students.

“I am proud of Jack,” Garavaglia said. “He's invested in the project and, as a result, is extremely motivated to make it a success.”

Now that Jack has obtained the grant money, the next steps are to purchase the items necessary to create the buckets in each classroom. The buckets, then, can be utilized in the event of an emergency.

“Jack was able to do this with very little expense to this district,” said Officer Aaron Vanatta, who worked closely with Jack during the conception and implementation of this project.

The next step is to begin assembling the buckets, which will happen within the next week or so, once the backordered items arrive. In the meantime, Jack has diligently worked to prepare other items, including the fire hose he cut into pieces to be used to fortify the doors. Upon completion of the project, Jack will have to distribute the buckets, document the experience, and then present it to a group of faculty and staff for feedback and reflection.

The safety bucket procedure coincides with the ALICE — active shooter response training — program that is introduced to students starting in their kindergarten year. The program is designed to be incorporated into normal lessons to enable students to be prepared in the event of a disaster, but in a non-frightening way.

Students in elementary school use the “I'm not scared, I'm prepared” children's book as part of the program, which can be used in the classroom or at home with parents. In the 6-12 environment, students attend meetings to introduce them to the ALICE response.

“We compare the odds of them being in this type of emergency to some of the other emergencies we prepare the school for,” Vanatta said. “Once they see that they are more likely to get killed by getting struck by lightning or swept up in a tornado, then it eases their mind and lets them focus on the options available to them in an active shooter environment.”

The state Department of Education granted the district the $25,000 Safe Schools grant to purchase eLearning seats to make the ALICE online course available to both students and faculty/staff, utilizing a blended approach to supplement teaching. This, in addition to meetings held with parents, benefit the community as a whole.

“We are hoping that it will become common knowledge through the years, which will also help reduce fear and anxiety,” Vanatta said of the program. “It empowers them to make their own decisions with the advice of the faculty and staff.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.