Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Quaker Valley project to keep kids safer moves forward

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Quaker Valley student Jack Farnan has completed his safety bucket project at the high school. The project, which involved installing buckets full of emergency safety supplies in each classroom, was his senior project.

Jessica Garavaglia, Jack's mentor for his personal project, has been supportive of the project due to its increase in the safety of the students.

“I am proud of Jack,” Garavaglia said. “He's invested in the project and, as a result, is extremely motivated to make it a success.”

Now that Jack has obtained the grant money, the next steps are to purchase the items necessary to create the buckets in each classroom. The buckets, then, can be utilized in the event of an emergency.

“Jack was able to do this with very little expense to this district,” said Officer Aaron Vanatta, who worked closely with Jack during the conception and implementation of this project.

The next step is to begin assembling the buckets, which will happen within the next week or so, once the backordered items arrive. In the meantime, Jack has diligently worked to prepare other items, including the fire hose he cut into pieces to be used to fortify the doors. Upon completion of the project, Jack will have to distribute the buckets, document the experience, and then present it to a group of faculty and staff for feedback and reflection.

The safety bucket procedure coincides with the ALICE — active shooter response training — program that is introduced to students starting in their kindergarten year. The program is designed to be incorporated into normal lessons to enable students to be prepared in the event of a disaster, but in a non-frightening way.

Students in elementary school use the “I'm not scared, I'm prepared” children's book as part of the program, which can be used in the classroom or at home with parents. In the 6-12 environment, students attend meetings to introduce them to the ALICE response.

“We compare the odds of them being in this type of emergency to some of the other emergencies we prepare the school for,” Vanatta said. “Once they see that they are more likely to get killed by getting struck by lightning or swept up in a tornado, then it eases their mind and lets them focus on the options available to them in an active shooter environment.”

The state Department of Education granted the district the $25,000 Safe Schools grant to purchase eLearning seats to make the ALICE online course available to both students and faculty/staff, utilizing a blended approach to supplement teaching. This, in addition to meetings held with parents, benefit the community as a whole.

“We are hoping that it will become common knowledge through the years, which will also help reduce fear and anxiety,” Vanatta said of the program. “It empowers them to make their own decisions with the advice of the faculty and staff.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.