Sewickley Heights woman's ballet costume displayed at Smithsonian

When Sewickley Heights resident Marianna Tcherkassky was a child, she lived in Kensington, Md., not far from the Smithsonian museums in Washington.

She visited the museums on school field trips, she said, and never imagined that someday, she would be featured in an exhibit in one of them.

Now, however, Tcherkassky is one of three prima ballerinas featured in the “American Ballet” exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The display opened Jan. 27 and will be on view until April 30.

Ballet mistress for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre since 1997, Tcherkassky performed with New York City-based American Ballet Theatre from 1970 to 1996, 20 of those years as a principal dancer. She was reviewed as “one of the greatest Giselles that American ballet produced” by Anna Kisselgoff of the New York Times.

“It's kind of surreal,” Tcherkassky said about being part of the exhibit, which includes costumes and shoes worn by her, Violette Verdy and Misty Copeland. French-born Verdy danced with the New York City Ballet from 1958 to 1977. Copeland joined the American Ballet Theatre company in 2001 and in 2015 became the first African American woman to be named a principal dancer there.

Tcherkassky said it is exciting to be part of an exhibit with Verdy, who was one of her inspirations when she was young, and Copeland.

She said dance always has been a part of her life. Her mother was a Japanese American ballet dancer, and her father was a Russian-born opera singer who then became involved in ballet management and radio.

“I never had any kind of epiphany that I wanted to be a ballerina,” Tcherkassky said.

Melodie Sweeney, an associate curator at the National Museum of American History, said that when putting together the exhibit, she was looking for dancers who represented different decades and were examples of how people from different cultures have contributed to American ballet.

“My big intent was to show how things changed,” Sweeney said, from an earlier time through Copeland's success.

Tcherkassky's costume in the exhibit, which she wore when playing the title role in “Giselle,” was created specifically for her in 1977 by May Ishimoto, wardrobe mistress for the American Ballet Theatre and one of her mother's close friends.

“Dancing with the American Ballet Theatre, I had hand-me-down costumes from other people,” Tcherkassky said. “It was nice to have my own costume.”

The previous year, she made her debut as Giselle with American Ballet Theatre at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Ballet superstar Mikhail Baryshnikov asked her to fill in for the injured Gelsey Kirkland. Tcherkassky had only five days to rehearse.

She said she had wanted to “be Giselle” since the first time she saw the ballet as a child. She loved the drama of the role, she said. When Giselle finds out the man she loves has been using a false identity and is engaged to someone else, she goes mad and dies. Later, her spirit saves her love from being danced to death by the Wilis, the spirits of jilted women.

“In some ways, I had been preparing for it my whole life,” she said of what became her signature role and favorite role to dance.

But the way it came about still was surprising.

“I never thought my first partner would be Mikhail Baryshnikov,” she said.

Having someone like him believe in her really built up her confidence, she said.

Now, Tcherkassky, 64, guides and builds up the confidence of the dancers of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

As ballet mistress, she teaches a daily class for them, leads rehearsals and coaches them.

“As a dancer, I just really loved the process in the studio,” she said.

Although she now has a different role in that process, she still loves it – “working things out and discovering things,” Tcherkassky said.

“I just really love that part of it. It's still a never-ending process for me, working with each dancer, bringing out the best in them.”

Terrence Orr, artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Tcherkassky's husband, said: “She helps our dancers here very much.”

He said it didn't really surprise him that would Tcherkassky would be included in an exhibit at the Smithsonian because she is so gifted.

“It's such an honor to know that Marianna's being celebrated like this,” Orr said.

He said Tcherkassky is “very quiet” and doesn't seek accolades.

“She isn't out there trying to sell tickets for herself,” Orr said.

They met in the 1970s when they both were dancing with the American Ballet Theatre and have been married since 1980.

Orr said Tcherkassky's portrayal of Giselle was extremely moving.

“I think she really got to people's hearts. … It made people cry and laugh and feel empathy and identify with Giselle,” he said.

Madelyn Dinnerstein is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.