New Sewickley parking pay stations in; prices up

The price for parking increased in Sewickley this week with the full installation of 40 new electronic pay stations replacing nearly 500 older meters.

The cost for one hour of parking within the central business district will be $1 — an increase of 50 cents. Cost for long-term spots increases to $2 for an eight-hour day. Tickets will increase to $10 — from $5. Fines double after 96 hours.

Meter operation hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Part of the changes include the use of the Braddock-based Meter Feeder app, which allows people to park and pay their tickets via an app. A surcharge is added to the borough's rates and tickets when using the app.

To adjust, parking authority Chairman Tom DeFazio said orders have been in place for months. Signs and instructions have been posted on new meters and on Facebook.

“We are planning on having some sort of parking ambassadors to help folks with the new stations,” DeFazio said. “There are also easy to use guides which are on the stations.”

Additional meters are not currently in the works.

“We are not planning on an additional meter unless the volume from the reports we get deem an additional one is necessary,” DeFazio said.

Though Barbara Anthony usually comes through Sewickley on weekends and does not use a parking meter, she said the changes are welcomed.

“Everywhere you go these days there are electronic meters,” she said. “They'll be nice to have (in Sewickley).”

The old meters may be gone, but they will not be forgotten.

“Some are being stored,” DeFazio said, “some may actually be sold to a nearby community and some are being sold to citizens for Sewickley who wanted an ‘authentic' meter.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.