Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

New Sewickley parking pay stations in; prices up

Matthew Peaslee | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The price for parking increased in Sewickley this week with the full installation of 40 new electronic pay stations replacing nearly 500 older meters.

The cost for one hour of parking within the central business district will be $1 — an increase of 50 cents. Cost for long-term spots increases to $2 for an eight-hour day. Tickets will increase to $10 — from $5. Fines double after 96 hours.

Meter operation hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Part of the changes include the use of the Braddock-based Meter Feeder app, which allows people to park and pay their tickets via an app. A surcharge is added to the borough's rates and tickets when using the app.

To adjust, parking authority Chairman Tom DeFazio said orders have been in place for months. Signs and instructions have been posted on new meters and on Facebook.

“We are planning on having some sort of parking ambassadors to help folks with the new stations,” DeFazio said. “There are also easy to use guides which are on the stations.”

Additional meters are not currently in the works.

“We are not planning on an additional meter unless the volume from the reports we get deem an additional one is necessary,” DeFazio said.

Though Barbara Anthony usually comes through Sewickley on weekends and does not use a parking meter, she said the changes are welcomed.

“Everywhere you go these days there are electronic meters,” she said. “They'll be nice to have (in Sewickley).”

The old meters may be gone, but they will not be forgotten.

“Some are being stored,” DeFazio said, “some may actually be sold to a nearby community and some are being sold to citizens for Sewickley who wanted an ‘authentic' meter.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.