Sewickley

Left turn restriction at Route 65 considered in Sewickley

Matthew Peaslee | Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Drivers in Sewickley soon may be restricted from left turns during peak times on a portion of Route 65.

Sewickley Council members next month could approve prohibiting left turns from Route 65 southbound onto Boundary Street and from Boundary Street onto Route 65 southbound from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m.

“I applaud council for dealing with something that's in the best interest of safety, although it may not be a popular decision with some folks,” said Jason Hoover of Glen Osborne.

Hoover cited seven recent crashes in the area, with six occurring between 7:25 and 8:25 a.m.

Council members are expected to vote on the proposal at their April 11 council meeting.

Originally brought up by Councilman Jeff Neff, the proposed limitations serve to help limit the threat of accidents during high-traffic periods, he said.

“I just think it's ridiculous to have no left turn at 10 o'clock at night,” Neff said. “It's feasible that residents can still use it. There's some people who leave for work at 4 a.m., but to make a left turn with no traffic at all shouldn't shut those residents down.”

Mayor Brian Jeffe said PennDOT recommended the area in question should have a left turn restriction.

It also was proposed to make Graham Street a one-way direction to Route 65, as well as to institute no left turns from Graham onto Route 65 and Route 65 to Graham in the same time frame as the proposed Boundary Street restrictions.

“There was a constant flow of people coming in during my office hours offering advice on one ways and no lefts,” Jeffe said. “The consensus was that there should be some sort of time put in there. If Graham Street is turned into a one-way road, “especially with the school being there, I think you really hurt folks,” Jeffe said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

