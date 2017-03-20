Ramp to be added near accessible parking spot in Sewickley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A seemingly out-of-place permitted parking spot for people with disabilities soon will have a nearby ramp to assist people.

The spot — near the Car Barn Shops on Broad Street — is posted for those with disabilities, but there is no nearby ramp for people who may need assistance reaching the sidewalk.

Borough Manager Kevin Flannery said the ramp is expected to be installed this month.

As for the reason no ramp exists?

“That space was requested by a business in the (Car Barn Shops),” Flannery sadi. “The business had a client who had a walker.”

A second accessible parking spot for people with disabilities exists on the same side of Broad Street near the intersection with Beaver Street.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.