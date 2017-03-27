Child Health Association of Sewickey cooking up fifth recipes book

For more information or to submit a recipe for consideration, visit the Child Health Association website at childhealthassociation.org .

The next installment of the popular Three Rivers Cookbooks that have helped family chefs prepare meals for nearly four decades will see some significant changes.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the Child Health Association of Sewickley is working on the fifth edition of its cookbook in the Three Rivers series.

As members of the group have begun gathering recipes, the ingredients lists likely will look far different than before.

Recipes in earlier versions of the cookbook series — the first one was published in 1973 — didn't put quite the emphasis on healthy eating that one might expect from more modern editions, said group volunteer Nancy Patterson. Dietary restrictions weren't really a big concern in earlier cookbooks, either: Even the most recent one, published in 2000, doesn't have much in the way of gluten-free, nut-free or dairy-free recipes.

“They were a lot of heavy cream, and starch and canned soup recipes,” volunteer Becky Fallgren said. “These cookbooks are kind of little snapshots in time of how people lived and what they ate.”

The 1990 edition included recipes like Three Berry Cobbler, Nann's Cheese Strata, Glorious Morning Muffins, Kansas Chicken and Easy Boursin Cheese Spread. Lengthy prep times also were common in recipes in previous editions, but as Fallgren pointed out, that's not necessarily going to fly for today's families.

“We probably will be looking for more kid-friendly recipes for the new edition, ones that are easier and take less time to prepare,” Patterson said.

In addition to looking for more family-friendly options, cookbook organizers are hoping to find unique and interesting recipes to include in the upcoming edition.

“We're definitely looking for new recipes, like the favorite things that your family always makes on a special occasion,” Patterson said. “What was that one recipe that you had to have at Christmas?”

They're only in the beginning phase of the project at this point, with about a dozen recipes collected so far. The group is hoping to have several hundred recipes to choose from. Once they have a healthy pool of recipes, they'll plan tasting events, where Child Health members, friends and families will be invited to test recipes selected for the cookbook, to decide which ones make the cut.

The group is hoping the new cookbook will spark interest in older editions as well. Proceeds from cookbook sales help fund Child Health's grants, which the all-volunteer organization provides to programs and services working with children. The organization began more than 90 years ago as an effort to provide fresh milk to local elementary schools.

Patterson says past efforts have involved integrating the cookbook with other fundraising efforts, such as serving cookbook recipes at Sewickley House Tour events.

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.