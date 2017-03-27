Five Quaker Valley Odyssey of the Mind teams advance to states

On the heels of a successful finish at a regional competition, five of Quaker Valley's Odyssey of the Mind teams are preparing for the state finals competition on April 1 at Moon.

Teams from Osborne, Edgeworth, the middle school and high school will advance.

Odyssey of the Mind, an international creative problem-solving competition, has teams divided into three age divisions: third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. The competitions have students competing with others in the same age group who worked on the same problems, but solved them in a different way. The team solves the problems on their own, without any outside assistance.

“The problems contain lots of requirements, but no specific solutions of how to do them, and are open for wide interpretation,” said Jeff Christensen, who is in his 10th year coaching the teams. “At the tournament, they must present their entire solution in eight minutes, and are scored on many facets.”

The seven-person teams start in the fall, and begin by understanding the whole problem, prototyping different ideas, create stories to pull the presentations together around a singular theme, and rehearse, revise, repair, and rebuild as necessary. The students collaborate to manage risks, work as a team, adjust their schedules, and work up to the day before the competition in order to ensure their solutions are the best.

Since the recent win, the teams have all been thrilled. Out of the eight QV teams in the competitive age divisions, five of them are advancing to the state finals. This is the most QV teams to advance, and the first time that all four QV schools are represented in the state finals.

“For my two teams, they were thrilled,” Christensen said. “Both of them won the regional tournament last year as well, which made their expectation even higher. It's challenging for a team to win, but also a challenge to repeat when you start with that expectation.”

Bridgett Bates is a parent and in her first year coaching her fifth grader's team. As her knowledge grew of the competition, the interest and excitement grew as well.

“They're very excited and very much looking forward to it,” Bates said of the upcoming competition. “Odyssey of the Mind goes very well with QV's approach to curriculum and content — deep thinking, problem solving, and student initiated, student led study.”

The OM teams hold a great deal of significance for the students and for the coaches as well, particularly because of the real-world implications. Problems must be solved in a short amount of time, and often there is no one correct answer. Collaboration with others is essential, and communication equally so. OM is a forum for learning and applying skills learned in schools.

“As coaches, our job is to facilitate their process of growth, then sit back and see if they figure out a path forward,” Christensen said. “Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't, but either way the path is their own. Patience is rewarded when they determine (whether it worked or not) and come up with something better.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.