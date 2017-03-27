Holocaust survivor to speak at Edgeworth Club

Copies of her book, “Never to Be Forgotten: A Young Girl's Holocaust Memoir,” are available for purchase at Penguin Bookshop, 417 Beaver St., Sewickley., or can be purchased that night.

Beatrice Muchman will sign books at 7 p.m. and speak at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Edgeworth. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required but is appreciated and can be done by contacting the Beth Samuel Jewish Center at 724-266-5238 or bethsamuel@comcast.net .

In 1943, when Beatrice Muchman was 9 years old, her parents told her she was going to summer camp in Belgium. She and her parents, who were Jewish, lived in Berlin at the time.

“Nothing was really explained to children then,” said Muchman, who will speak April 6 at the Edgeworth Club and sign copies of her 2016 book, “Never to Be Forgotten: A Young Girl's Holocaust Memoir.” She and her cousin were sent to a remote town near Brussels. “We thought it was peculiar when we got there that we were the only two children there.”

Muchman and her younger cousin were hidden from the Nazis by a network of underground protectors, ordinary people who helped Jews escape from Hitler's regime.

“My parents were smart enough to understand the only way for a child to survive was to literally give her up. So many people in Belgium were incredible rescuers. They stood to lose their lives if the Nazis found out what they were doing. There was no apparent reason for them to help us but they did.”

She remembers playing in the woods, picking berries and mushrooms near where a local Nazi gendarmerie was stationed. “We had no idea how much danger we were really in.”

Although Muchman, who now lives in Chicago, eventually emigrated to the United States, her parents died during the war.

“We lived in a politically naive world,” Muchman said. “My parents didn't leave Berlin until it was too late. From day one, after Hitler came to power, things got bad. Somehow, they just thought it was going to be OK. Germany had never seen anyone like him. It's only now that I appreciate completely how people could not see what was going on around them.”

Upon the death of her adopted father many years later, Muchman found a sealed cache of letters in an old Marshall Field's department store box. There were over 100 documents from her past she had never seen, and she learned what really went on during her time in Belgium.

“We had survived due to many people's heroic actions,” she said. “I'm sure they didn't think of themselves as heroes.”

Muchman's second cousin is the mother of Lauren McLeod, who serves as the vice president of the Beth Samuel Jewish Center in Ambridge. McLeod and Muchman met in the fall.

“I was so moved by Beatrice's life story as well as the reunion of two families struck by the Holocaust that I felt that I needed to share this story with my community,” McLeod said. “Time is running out for the survivors of a horrible atrocity to tell the world. This is also a story of good versus evil and the amazing people who helped Jewish people survive during (World War II).

At the Edgeworth Club event, Muchman will speak about her experiences and what she believes can be learned from the Nazi occupation of Germany in today's political climate.

“My generation are the ones left to tell the stories,” she said.

Asked if there are parallels between what went on in Nazi Germany and the rise of white nationalist groups in the U.S. she says yes and no.

“Our democracy has three branches; Germany had no such thing and no constitution. We're in a bit of a different place now.”

McLeod said “at a time when many Americans including our president are questioning immigration policy, we need to remember the people who are suffering at the hands of a violent government and their need to find a safe place to live with their families.”

Muchman says what worries her about the country's divided mood is the level of denial. A retired teacher, Muchman also says she's distressed that American children aren't taught history and civics as well as they once were.

“These strong, fascistic voices seem to feel so secure, and in that way, they win,” she said. “We've ignored a big part of our country and we should feel pretty guilty about that.”

But children shouldn't be kept in ignorance, and it's important for Americans to be not only aware of their government, but critical, she added.

“Whatever your personal issues are, keep calling your representatives and constantly badgering them,” she said

Muchman says she speaks wherever she's invited, and rarely hears any anti-Semitic comments. In fact, talking to people about her experiences and their concerns about political discord has opened her eyes.

“Usually their questions are profound and open up my own world view,” she said.

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.